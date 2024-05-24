Flames and Shadows Takes Readers on a Journey of Magic and Adventure

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: Eka Sriram invites readers to embark on a thrilling adventure with her debut novel, Flames and Shadows: The Lost Quest. Set in the enchanting backdrop of a magical kingdom far from the bustling streets of New York, this spellbinding tale follows the intertwined lives of Evie and Isabelle as they confront the looming threat of darkness.

When Evie and Isabelle's ordinary lives collide with the world of magic, they find themselves swept away on a perilous journey across realms. A great evil has resurfaced, and its gaze is fixed upon them. Together with their friends, they must navigate through the trials of magic and venture into uncharted territories to thwart the impending doom.

Flames and Shadows: The Lost Quest weaves a tapestry of magic, adventure, flames, and shadows as Evie, Isabelle, and their companions race against time to find the key to salvation. Their quest is filled with danger, yet they press on.

Eka Sriram, a young and talented writer from India, showcases her creative prowess with this captivating story. When she's not lost in the realms of fantasy novels, Eka can be found crafting new stories or indulging in her love for books, dogs, and music. With a passion for all things artistic and a flair for storytelling, Eka's debut novel promises to captivate readers of all ages.

In addition to her novelistic endeavours, Eka is also a poet and songwriter, infusing her creativity into various artistic pursuits. With dreams of writing, making music, and exploring the world, Eka's boundless imagination knows no bounds.

