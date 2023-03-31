Flamingo Transworld takes user experience to new heights with a website makeover

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (/PRNewswire): Flamingo Travels is a tour operator helping travel enthusiasts from across the globe discover the world's most amazing destinations. They provide all-inclusive group tours with an in-house tour manager as well as customized holiday packages based on the travel preferences such as honeymoon packages, self-drive tours, airline tickets, visas, hotel bookings, cruise bookings, and so on. The company is growing rapidly and has shaped custom travel for more than 1, 55,000 families around the globe.

Flamingo as a brand values transparency, trust, knowledge distribution, and quality of service to their customers. With a team of 250+ employees, they plan hassle-free and delightful holiday experiences. One of the rooted services they provide to their consumers is vegetarian and Jain food given the cultural landscape of India.

To give the consumer more hands-on experience Flamingo has redesigned their website. The new website has been made with the intent to translate their philosophy of giving consumers personalized tour packages online as well. The site includes many new features which will help users quickly navigate through the packages they are looking for.

"Change is inevitable! With this in mind - we set off on a journey to create not only a website but a tool for creating holidays for our customers in which the core focus was speed and user experience," says Nirav Shah, Business Development Manager - IT of Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd.

A supermarket of holiday packages where customers can swiftly navigate through different shelves and find what works for them. With the help of React JS Technology, one can easily decide which service they see fit for their ideal holiday and make bookings with just a click away.

Various factors have been taken into consideration to make the website framework more effective - A clean design layout with simplified content distribution, clear visual representation of destinations with recent imagery and videos. Timely updation of testimonials offers and trends are mentioned for user convenience.

This quick interface for the website aims to assist users to find their desired holiday packages and book it with ease. This is to instill a feeling of connection and commitment to the customers and enhance the existing user experience.

Media Contact:

Nirav Shah

nirav@flamingotravels.co.in

+91-(79)-40001500

Business Development Manager - IT, Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd.

