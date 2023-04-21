Flash.co launches Flash Perks - a first-of-its-kind Email ID based rewards program with 50 plus top brand partners

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (/BusinessWire India): Led by Ranjith Boyanapalli (Ex- SVP, Flipkart), Flash.co has introduced the Flash Perks program, which is the ultimate rewards program for online shoppers who can earn extra cashback and unlock exclusive benefits effortlessly. Shoppers can now avail these benefits - which are over & above any other offers/coupons they may have used - by shopping with their flash.co email ID instead of their generic email. With its consumer-centric approach and partnerships with top brands, Flash Perks is set to revolutionise the way power shoppers are recognized and rewarded for their higher shopper frequency.

Recently, Flash.co has launched the first-ever unique shopping email-ID for shopping- you@flash.co - to enhance the online shopping experience of power shoppers. The company has also partnered with over 50 top brands across categories, including PharmEasy, Levi's, MyGlamm, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science, boAt, Noise, HealthifyMe, Kama Ayurveda, Hopscotch, Clovia, Furlenco, Sleepyowl, Melorra and more.

Users can download the Flash.co app to create their unique @flash.co email id and update to their new @flash.co email id across apps or simply create a new account and start shopping. They get to track all their orders in the Flash.co app, get rewarded for their shopping, all while being protected from promotional spam.

Download the Flash.co app from the link below:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flashmonk.flash&pli=1

IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flash-co/id6444209029

Expressing his views on the announcement, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Founder & CEO, Flash said, "We believe that shopping should be rewarding and hassle-free. With Flash Perks, we aim to provide a seamless and personalized experience for our customers, where they can earn extra cashback and unlock exclusive benefits effortlessly. Our partnerships with top brands further enhance the value we provide to our customers."

