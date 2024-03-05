Flex Earns Coveted Spot on Ethisphere's 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies for Second Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Austin (Texas) [US], March 5: Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced its inclusion as one of Ethisphere's 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies in the category of industrial manufacturing. This recognition underscores Flex's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, integrity, and corporate social responsibility.

"Companies that operate with business integrity elevate industry standards and perform better in the long-term," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Executive Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. "We are impressed with Flex's continued focus on ethical business practices, and dedication to making a real impact for its stakeholders."

Ethisphere sets the bar for defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices by evaluating companies based on their commitment to ethics, compliance, and sustainability. Flex's inclusion for a second consecutive year reflects the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity throughout its global operations.

"We are truly honored to be recognized for the second year in a row," said Revathi Advaithi, Flex's Chief Executive Officer. "As a global manufacturing company working across a diverse set of industries, ethical business conduct is at the core of our values. This acknowledgement reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of integrity, transparency, and responsibility in everything we do."

This recognition underscores Flex's ongoing efforts to set the benchmark for ethical leadership, as they join an exclusive list of 136 organizations that were recognized across 20 countries and 44 industries which demonstrated unwavering commitment to business integrity.

"At Flex, we continue to employ a robust data-driven scorecard approach to track and improve our ethics and compliance program," said Andy Powell, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Flex. "We must build trust with our employees, customers, and stakeholders. This recognition serves as a testament to Flex's progress as an organization in upholding the highest ethical standards."

This recognition from Ethisphere reflects the company's ongoing efforts to lead by example in the industry. The full list of this year's honorees can be found here: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

