FlexiBees Impacts 20000 plus Women, Helps Them Work Flexibly

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: FlexiBees, a pioneering jobs platform, has positively impacted the lives of 20 thousand women professionals through its innovative flexible and remote job opportunities and up skilling initiatives. FlexiBees has raised a substantial pre-Series A round, further solidifying its position as a key player in the remote work landscape.

FlexiBees was founded by Shreya, Rashmi, and Deepa, friends and batch mates from IIM Bangalore. It has been at the forefront of the remote job revolution, with 80% of its candidates not even residing in the same city as their clients. The company boasts a diverse clientele of 800+ companies from over 60 cities in India and across 15 countries worldwide. Kimberly-Clark Professional and Tata Realty are some of the clients. Roles in Sales, Digital Marketing, Content, Graphic Design, and Virtual Assistance have been particularly in demand.

Shreya Prakash, CEO of FlexiBees, underscored the company's dedication to empowering women professionals through flexible job opportunities and professional development. "Our vision is to create avenues for women professionals, many of whom may be on career breaks and looking to return, to thrive and excel in their careers, regardless of time and geography related constraints. With this significant investment, we are well-positioned to drive impactful change and open the doors to this untapped pool of talent" she said.

With an extensive client base spanning 50+ industries such as IT, Consulting, FinTech, Automotive, and FMCG, FlexiBees has proven its ability to deliver flexible talent solutions. The company's precision matching, led through its proprietary technology, is evident in the impressive statistic of 70% business from repeat clients. Additionally, FlexiBees has been instrumental in saving time and effort for its clients, many of whom are founders or have lean teams, with a remarkable 90% reduction in recruitment-related time and effort.

Rashmi Rammohan, COO of FlexiBees, further highlighted the company's remarkable achievements, stating, "We have successfully provided top-tier talent solutions to over 800 clients, ranging from non-profits to VCs, from Analytics to Automobiles. Our impact transcends industries and geographies, demonstrating the limitless potential of flexible and remote work."

As FlexiBees continues to revolutionize the flexible work landscape, its mission to empower women professionals and drive impactful change remains steadfast. The company's recent funding round and exponential growth signal a bright future ahead as it strives to redefine the future of work for millions of professionals in India, and ultimately worldwide.

About FlexiBees:

FlexiBees was started by three friends and batch-mates from IIM Bangalore, Shreya, Rashmi and Deepa. It is a talent platform that helps qualified women professionals work flexibly through part-time, remote and project-based opportunities. In doing so, it also helps businesses hire experienced talent from this pool, through models that are affordable and on-demand.

Their focus is on ensuring a good match between their 70K+ women candidates and flexible roles, across skills as well as life-stage factors, so women get jobs that are career-building and meaningful, yet helps them balance their personal and professional priorities.

For businesses too, flexibility helps them hire expert talent from anywhere, free of narrow geographical barriers and it helps moderate costs via part-time and project-based models. Due to their matching process, hiring from FlexiBees also cuts time-to-hire by 90% and leads to better-quality matches with 70% of their business coming from repeat clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor