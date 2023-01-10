Flipcarbon grows leadership team with two senior appointments

Flipcarbon, a boutique management consulting firm with a Pan India business presence, announces the appointment of Rajesh Sahay as Partner- Enterprise Consulting and Dr Nidhi Shukla as a Principal Consultant at Mumbai.

Rajesh will pioneer Enterprise Consulting Practices wherein he will drive CXO-level engagement for business consulting. In a career spanning over 3 decades, Rajesh has worked across the spectrum of industries spanning Energy, Textile, IT services Banking and FMCG.

In Rajesh's last stint, he was the CHRO - Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting business, having a presence in 18 countries. Rajesh has been part of more than 10 M&A deals, some of them with multi-country operations, he has managed transitions related to divestitures and demergers of entities. In the last few years of his corporate career, Rajesh has also led the ESG & CSR initiative for Wipro Enterprises and supported the organization in a new business set-up.

Dr Nidhi Shukla joins Flipcarbon as a Principal Consultant in Mumbai and will be responsible for the Fractional CHRO business offering. In a career spanning over 3 decades, Nidhi, an alumnus of XISS Ranchi and a PhD in Management from IIT, has straddled both Enterprises and Academics, in her last stint, Nidhi was a Professor of Human Resource Management at XISS Ranchi. During Dr Nidhi's academic tenure, she has trained numerous HR professionals and influenced many organizations.

On these new appointments, Alok Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer, of Flipcarbon Integrated Solutions Private Limited says "Thinking big is our driver and we keep pushing our own capabilities to play a more meaningful role in our client's lives. As we embark on our next growth phase of Enterprise Consulting Rajesh Sahay and Dr Nidhi join our diverse leadership team to support our ambition. Both these professionals bring the right blend of academic research and industry excellence; this will put us in an enviable position in the industry."

Flipcarbon is a boutique management consulting firm that enables sustained business performance through the alignment of strategy and people. It specializes in Enterprise Consulting, Performance management, People management, Process management, Logistics, supply chain management, Financial management, Marketing Management and Manufacturing Operations.

