Flipkart-backed super.money to democratise financial services by leveraging UPI: CEO

New Delhi, June 27 The super.money app, backed by e-commerce platform Flipkart, aims to democratise access to financial services by leveraging Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure, its Founder and CEO Prakash Sikaria said on Thursday.

super.money, a UPI super-app backed by Flipkart, has launched a Beta version of its Android app.

The app offers uncluttered user experience and focuses on great rewards for every transaction.

“The landscape of digital payments and financial services is evolving rapidly, presenting incredible opportunities for innovation,” said Sikaria.

He said the super.money app aims to democratise access to financial services by leveraging UPI infrastructure, “which is aligned to the government's larger vision of financial inclusion”.

The team will continue to assess customer feedback in the coming weeks and improve the product further.

“We have been working on several exciting products that we will launch soon,” Sikaria added.

The UPI platforms processed 13,115 crore transactions in FY24, aggregating to nearly Rs 200 lakh crore in value, compared with 8,376 crore transactions worth Rs 139 lakh crore in FY23.

Driven by Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) models like UPI, the country is now leading the global fintech ecosystem and several countries are ready to embrace the 'India Stack' solutions to empower the masses.

