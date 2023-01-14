Flipkart Big Savings Days - Make your Shopping More Exciting with No Cost EMI Offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making shopping more exciting for its customers at Flipkart's Big Savings Days starting from January 15-20, 2023.

Bajaj Finance customers can shop from a wide range of products at Flipkart's Big Savings Days and get huge discounts on top brands available on a No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Customers can avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Sports, Automotive, Apparel etc., on cart value above Rs 2999/-.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and Flipkart's Big Savings Days what is he make shopping more exciting for its customers by offering easy EMI financing through No Cost EMI, flexible terms for easy repayment and no down payment. Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail of exclusive No Cost EMI deals on electronic gadgets, apparel, home decor, and kitchen essentials.

With the partnership, customers can split the desired product's cost over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. No Cost EMI is available on a large number of products.

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/3a) and view their card by following a few simple steps - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

To avail the No Cost EMI option, customers need to choose the 'No Cost EMIs' option as a payment mode after adding desired products to the shopping cart, select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI', pick an appropriate tenor, and enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number. After entering the required details, the transaction can be completed by clicking on 'Place Order'.

EMI card enables consumers to buy more products and conveniently pay through EMIs while shopping online. Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Customers can also choose to foreclose their loan anytime without extra charges.

For more information, click - fkrt.it/BuB5xUuuuN.

Bajaj Finance Ltd ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers, with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India. On a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 62.91 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

