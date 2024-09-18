Flite Launches its Festive Collection with a Bang: Make a DhamakedaarEntry this Festive Season

New Delhi [India] September 18:Festive season is around the corner, that time of the year when everyone loves to dress up and no outfit is truly complete without the perfect pair of footwear! From head to toe, your look needs that final touch, and what better way than with footwear that complements your festive flair? Flite knows the importance of making every step count during celebrations, ensuring that each entry you make is stylish, comfortable, and festive-ready!

This festive season, gear up to make a #DhamakedaarEntry with Flite's specially curated festive footwear collection. Just in time for the celebrations, Flite has introduced 8 stunning designs, perfect for making a grand entrance at every festive occasion.

With trendy color options like dark pink, olive, peach, brown, tan, beige, and black, this collection is a blend of modern trends and ethnic elegance, all while promising the signature comfort Flite is known for. Designed with features that emphasise both style and functionality, the new range brings together ethnic and modern styles, lightweight materials, and trendy colors for everyday wear. Whether you’re attending a family function or stepping out for casual festivities, Flite ensures you look sharp and feel comfortable with their smart designs and delightful comfort.

Whether you’re looking for a chic ethnic pair to complement your festive attire or a modern style that stands out, Flite's festive collection has you covered. Customers can truly shop in style with Flite's #DhamakedaarEntry collection, available now at retail stores and online at relaxofootwear.com

