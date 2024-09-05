Flixbug Music Launches, The King Of Romance, Kumar Sanu’s Latest Love Song, “Do Pal”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 5: Flixbug Music has once again evoked the musical nostalgia of the 90s with the launch of a romantic singles, Do Pal, by the King Of Romance, Kumar Sanu. The song, which will be available on the online platform of Flixbug Music, is all set to conquer the listener’s heart. The has been composed by Shiladitya – Som and written by Shabbir Khan.

Kumar Sanu says _” Do Pal brought back the magic of the 90s for me. The melody, the lyrics, and the emotion in this song made me relive the era of timeless romance. I’m thrilled to lend my voice to this beautiful composition by Shiladitya-Som, and I hope it touches the hearts of listeners just as much as it touched mine”_

“Do Pal, ” our first Hindi song together, has been created keeping the essence of the musical 90's era intact with a modern soundscape. The song has a lingering romantic tune, and Sanu Da has added the much-desired romantic charm to the song, in which he is still unparalleled,”_ said Shiladitya – Som, the music composer duo

_“Filxbug Music was launched to provide multilingual quality musical content for discerning listeners. We have launched numerous songs on our YouTube Channel every month, including unreleased gems of musical geniuses. We will introduce Flixbug's Music App in a few months, which we have already started banking songs. Do Pal is our first original Hindi production. This melodious romantic song, composed by Shiladitya – Som and sung by Kumar Sanu, should touch a chord with the romantic at heart,”_ said Mr Debopriyo Chakraborty, Founder, Flixbug Music

The song Do Pal music video features Mou, Soniya Saha, Sanu Somnath & Rajeev Saha. SOM's HARMONY Entertainment produces the video. Video Editing is by Rahul Saha. The song was shot in the picturesque location of West Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh.

About Shiladitya – Som

Shiladitya Chaudhury & Som Chakraborty are two talented musicians who have been working in the industry for over 2 decades. Shiladitya has been composing songs for music albums and films and has the experience of working with some legendary as well as contemporary singers like Asha Bhonsle, Amit Kumar, Usha Uthup, Kumar Sanu, Abhijit, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Raghab, Rupankar and many more. Whereas, Som is one of the city’s most sought-after music designers and composers. He has created many a famous track like Khokababu Jaay, Coca-Cola, Pyarelaal Rey; It's Only Pyaar, Loveria & Thakurjamai during his journey. Shiladitya and Som have recently joined hands to compose music together. The duo's first song, Brishti, featuring Anwesshaa, has climbed the popularity charts. With melody mixed with modern soundscape being their forte, they have the expertise of creating music across genres to cater to the audience.

About Flixbug Music

Flixbug Music, a dynamic force in the entertainment industry, is known for its innovative and diverse music production that enhances the storytelling experience of films and series. As part of the Flixbug Group, it brings together talented composers, musicians, and sound engineers to create soundtracks that resonate with audiences and elevate cinematic narratives. Committed to artistic excellence, Flixbug Music collaborates with both established and emerging artists, delivering a wide range of genres, from soulful ballads to energetic scores. What sets us apart is our focus on quality and creativity, setting new standards in the world of music and entertainment. The Flixbug Music App will be launched soon.

To enjoy the song, click the link below:

https://youtu.be/DlQ_aTeLtjk

Music Created By Composer Duo, Shiladitya – Som –

