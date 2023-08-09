Florian Hurel Opens Premium Salon, 'Florian Hurel Hair Couture - A Heaven of Luxury'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: French hair and make-up stylist Florian Hurel forayed into this profession at the age of 16 and there hasn’t been a day when he hasn’t dreamed of the success he enjoys today. Florian is one of the most sought-after hair and make-up stylist in Bollywood and has styled the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. He has now come up with a brand-new salon called ‘Florian Hurel Hair Couture - A Heaven of Luxury’ in South Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Florian Hurel says, “The unique part of coming with FHHC is to elevate exciting hair artists to become their own owners by being associated with my business development. For too long, hair artists across India have been undermined and it’s time for me to give elevation to this industry. I feel certain need to change something that isn’t right about the industry. I also wanted to bring a very premium hair salon in the country such as a salon on the Champs Elysees of Paris or like NYC 5th avenue. The target was to have the bestest of the industry to work under the same roof and create magic.”

He adds, “I had always imagined myself having a beautiful place in Mumbai. The concept is made over 20 years of hard work and experience travelling around the world. We are offering all the best hair facilities and skin/nails.”

While services are priced high, it’s actually premium quality for money that he is offering. “My haircut will be charged at 1000 USD for an appointment. An entire day will be given to the salon to cut and colour client’s hair. It’s based on the theory of exclusive time for exclusive clients. We are expecting a premium clientele. Everyone is welcome to step in and get their services done,” he says.

Meanwhile, he also runs his hair and make-up academy called Florian Hurel Academy, in Mumbai, which helps budding stylists set a career path for themselves. He adds, “I so far like what I am doing in Mumbai and will continue working very hard to create a possibility for other hair artists and professionals. I have strong plans and a strong vison.” Florian Hurel Hair couture was launched on Sunday 6th August at Walkeshwar and was attended by Tamannaah Bhatia, Vaani Kapoor, Shirley Setia, Aaditi Pohankar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arjan Bajwa, Sriti Jha, Parth Jindal, Vishal Kalra, Kristina Patel, Zarir Meherji and Jashmina Jain.

For more information, please visit florianhurelhaircouture.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor