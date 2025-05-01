FluxGen and WELL Labs' DropTalk 2025 Redefines Water Conversations with Two Days of Action, Insight, and Innovation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1: DropTalk 2025: Redefining Water Conversations, co-hosted by FluxGen and WELL Labs, convened 150+ changemakers at the Bangalore International Centre on 16-17 April. The two-day forum advanced equity, innovation and measurable impact through interactive storytelling, audience-driven sessions, masterclasses and roundtables.

Vishwanath Srikantaiah, Prof. Srinivas Chary Vedala, Sumouleendra Ghosh, Priya Modi, Dr. Fawzia Tarannum, Dr. Chandni Bedi, Siddharth Desai, E. Nandakumar, and delegates from WIH-ASCI, IWA, Arghyam, CEEW, GRIHA, KPMG, Toyota Kirloskar, Care Hospitals and Aquarelle discussed policy, technology, traditional knowledge and equality.

Day 1 highlighted success stories in circularity, problem-solving for Water Crisis in 2035, screening of Down the Drain: The Many Journeys of Water, investment and lake-rejuvenation masterclasses, and storytelling on Indigenous Water Wisdom.

Day 2 examined system transformation via workshops on equity funding for water-tech, sessions on rainwater harvesting, Gujarat micro-irrigation, digital public goods, and the role-play game Paani, Paisa, and Politics. Dialogues on artificial intelligence, data-driven storytelling and decision support underlined technology's promise.

Flagship sessions probed Water Recycling, Making Existing Infrastructure Water Positive, and AI for Water. Distinctive formatsHydroMingle (an open collaboration session), the WPlan Business Plan Contest for B-school students, 16-year-old Aadya's innovation pitch, and a Lake Walk at Ulsoor guided by Dr. Mansee Bal Bhargavadeepened engagement. Proceedings closed with collective water pledges.

"DropTalk 2025 was not just a conferenceit was a convergence of purpose and action. At a time when water risks are becoming central to both business continuity and public policy, DropTalk created a platform for industry leaders, government representatives, researchers, and innovators to collaborate meaningfully. Our focus was clear: move beyond conversations and catalyze outcomessolutions, partnerships, and policies that accelerate our journey toward a Water Positive India," said Ganesh Shankar, Founder & CEO at FluxGen.

"DropTalk brought together two ecosystems that rarely meetnonprofits, government, academia on one side, and startups, investors, and corporations on the other. When these groups talk, it really redefines water conversations. We need more radical collaborations across these boundaries to scale real-world water solutions," said Veena Srinivasan, Founder and Executive Director of WELL Labs.

Website Links:

* https://fluxgen.com

* https://welllabs.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677830/FluxGen_WELL_Labs_DropTalk_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677829/DropTalk_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor