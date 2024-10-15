FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets USISPF Chairman John Chambers to boost investment prospects in India

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, interacted with members of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), led by Chairman John T. Chambers, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting highlighted India's rapid economic growth and the government's efforts to attract foreign investment across various sectors.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Ministry of Finance posted, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman interacted with USISPF members, led by Mr. @JohnTChambers , Chairman, @USISPForum in New Delhi, today. FM Smt. @nsitharaman spoke about India's rapid economic growth, the pivotal role of our youth, and growing investment prospects in insurance, housing, transitional & #RenewableEnergy, chemicals, critical minerals, startups and commitment to make India a favourable destination to do business. USISPF @USISPForum acknowledged the key initiatives taken by the Government of India and the emergence of India as an investment destination. FM Smt. @nsitharaman emphasised the role @USISPForum could play in providing impetus to industry and #investment growth in India."

https://x.com/finminindia/status/1846127589519511900?s=48&t=CSE0glwGSDCXRHUtG7cLjw

The interaction underlined the government's commitment to making India a premier global destination for business, with Sitharaman underscoring the significant reforms and policies aimed at creating a conducive investment environment.

The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum acknowledged the efforts undertaken by the Government of India to enhance the business climate. The Forum recognised India's emergence as a preferred investment destination, supported by progressive policies and a dynamic economic environment.

The Finance Minister highlighted the pivotal role USISPF could play in providing impetus to industrial growth and investment in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor