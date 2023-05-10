FNP Media released the trailer of Anupam Kher’s short film Happy Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: FNP Media, a rising name in video content creation, recently released the trailer of its internationally acclaimed short film Happy Birthday. Actors Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra are seen playing the lead characters in this film. The film was screened at the New York City International Film Festival before its release, where the film won the Best Short Film Award, and Anupam Kher won the Best Actor Award.

The trailer of the short film ‘Happy Birthday’ was released on Tuesday evening on the YouTube channel of Films by FNP Media. Let us tell you that this film will be released on May 12 on the YouTube channel of FNP Media. The film is produced by Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director and Founder of Ferns N Petals and FNP Media, while the film is co-produced by Girish Johar. This well-known short film has received a lot of support from critics and has received a positive response. The story of this short film is a thriller, which has been threaded by Mehak Mirza Prabhu, while this short film has been directed by Prasad Kadam.

Speaking on the trailer launch of Happy Birthday, Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director & Founder, Ferns N Petals and FNP Media, said, “Some stories win hearts, and this is such a story; FNP Media was started with a vision to bring to the audience Serving the best films out of the league, this film has brought laurels to the country in many film festivals across the globe. We are proud that we produced this film.

FNP Media is a venture of the well-known brand Ferns N Petals, which specializes in the production of short films, web series and TV commercials. Short films produced by FNP Media received love from the audience, like Blind Love, Mazaak, 2100 FT, Gudgudi, Time Time Ki Baat, Almariyaan, Dahej Ka Scooter, etc. All the short films have got the love of crores of viewers. FNP Media’s YouTube channel has more than 1.2 million subscribers, which is a big deal in itself. Let us tell you that the short film “Happy Birthday”, starring Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra, will be released on FNP Media’s YouTube channel on Friday, 12th May.

