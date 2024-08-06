Focus Lighting & Fixtures Reports Rs 55 Crore in Q1 FY25 Revenue

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 55.35 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 12.05 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 21.77 per cent

* TCI of Rs 9.16 Cr

* TCI Margin of 16.54 per cent

* EPS of Rs 1.36

Standalone

- Total Income of Rs 31.28 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs 4.77 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 15.25 per cent

- TCI of Rs 2.45 Cr

- TCI Margin of 7.82 per cent

- EPS of Rs 0.36

Other Key Highlights:

* Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

* Retail Lighting: Rs 51.67 Cr

* Home Lighting: Rs 2.15 Cr

* Infrastructure: Rs 1.24 Cr

* Railways: Rs 0.07 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are happy to report a remarkable financial performance in Q1 FY25, highlighted by a consolidated revenue of Rs 55 crore. This significant growth is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative and high-quality lighting solutions. Our success in securing substantial orders, including a Rs 7.5 crore contract from Navi Mumbai International Airport, underscores our capability and the confidence our clients place in us.

Our focus on excellence in manufacturing, supply, and delivery has been instrumental in achieving these results. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that lie before us. We will continue to innovate and enhance our product offerings to maintain our position in the market. Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards and delivering outstanding value to our customers remains steadfast. We are optimistic about sustaining this growth trajectory and creating long-term value for our customers."

