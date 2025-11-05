Focus MRI & Diagnostics Installs Bareilly's First 500-Slice Equivalent CT Scanner, Setting a New Benchmark in Diagnostic Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Focus MRI & Diagnostics and Focus Pathlab Bareilly , a unit of Focus Multi Speciality Centre LLP, have announced the installation of Bareilly's first 500-slice equivalent, AI-powered CT scanner.

This world-class technology brings global standards of diagnostic imaging to Western Uttar Pradesh, reaffirming Focus's commitment to excellence in healthcare.

This is not just a new machine it's a new chapter in patient care. The advanced CT system can perform a coronary angiography in just five heartbeats, enabling doctors to visualize heart arteries with unmatched speed and clarity.

A New Era of Cardiac and Whole-Body Imaging

Heart disease has been rising sharply, especially after COVID-19, and early detection has become crucial.

This 500-slice equivalent CT scanner can detect heart blockages non-invasively, in seconds.

"Heart issues have increased dramatically post-COVID. With this new CT, we can perform coronary angiography in just five beats of the heart giving us an accurate picture of coronary vessels, calcium score, and blockages without any discomfort to the patient,"

says Dr. Mohit Agarwal, Chairman of Focus MRI & Diagnostics & Focus Pathlab.

The scanner's Volume Helical Shuttle technology provides 500-slice equivalent coverage, allowing complete organ imaging in one go. Combined with AI-driven reconstruction, it captures motion-free, high-definition scans in less than six seconds.

Unmatched Clarity with 0.28 mm Precision and 82 % Less Radiation

Powered by Gemstone detectors, the system achieves 0.28 mm ultra-fine resolution, showing even the tiniest abnormalities whether it's a small vessel in the heart or a micro-lesion in the lungs.

Despite this clarity, the scanner ensures up to 82 % lower radiation exposure, making it exceptionally safe for children, elderly patients, and those needing repeated scans.

Beyond the Heart - Whole-Body Excellence

The system's wide range of applications goes beyond cardiac care. It's designed for neurology, oncology, urology, orthopedics, and emergency trauma:

-Stroke & Brain Scans: 4D Perfusion Imaging detects early strokes, helping doctors save brain function and lives.

- Kidney & Stone Evaluation: Identifies uric acid and other complex kidney stones accurately, helping plan faster treatment.

- Cancer Detection & Monitoring: Dual Energy and Perfusion 4D Multi-Organ software enable tumor detection and follow-up with precision.

- 3D Bone & Joint Imaging with MARS: The MARS (Metal Artifact Reduction

Software) delivers crystal-clear images even in patients with orthopedic implants, plates, or prosthetic joints. It minimizes distortion caused by metal, allowing surgeons to assess bone healing, joint alignment, and soft-tissue integrity with unmatched accuracy.

"MARS technology is a game-changer for orthopedic and trauma imaging. It gives precise images even around metal implants something that was previously difficult to achieve,"

adds Dr. Agarwal.

'All Diagnostic Tests Under One Roof'

Focus MRI & Diagnostics isn't just about CT scans it's a comprehensive diagnostic ecosystem.

With Focus Pathlab, a world-class NABL-accredited laboratory, the center provides blood tests, imaging, cardiac evaluations, liver fibroscan, mammography, DEXA, and full-body check-ups under one roof.

With collection centers across Western Uttar Pradesh, Focus Pathlab ensures accessibility and quality for patients from even smaller towns and rural areas.

"Our vision is simple world-class diagnostics should not be limited to metros," says Dr. Agarwal.

"With our advanced CT scanner, MRI, mammography, ultrasound, and Focus Pathlab network, we truly deliver 'All Diagnostic Tests Under One Roof.'"

Expanding Nationally - A Commitment to Diagnostic Excellence

Dr. Mohit Agarwal also shared that Focus Group has recently invested in a diagnostic center in Mumbai, marking the brand's expansion into India's financial capital.

"Our investment in Mumbai diagnostic center reflects our long-term commitment to quality healthcare and diagnostic innovation. We are building an ecosystem that stands for trust, technology, and transparency," he said.

This growing presence across cities shows Focus's mission to bridge the gap between urban technology and regional healthcare access.

Health Checkups: Not a Luxury, But a Responsibility

Dr. Agarwal emphasizes the importance of preventive healthcare through annual health check-ups and cardiac screenings.

"Health is the true wealth," he says.

"An annual health check-up should not be optional it should be a necessity. Every person above 40 years must get a cardiac screening at least once a year. Many people think full-body check-up means only blood tests, but it also includes ECG, chest X-ray, Ultrasound Abdomen, and essential imaging scans. These save lives."

He further urges that the government should make annual health check-ups compulsory, just as vehicle fitness checks are mandatory:

"A healthy mind lives in a healthy body. If our citizens are healthy, our nation will be stronger."

World-Class Technology, Human-Centered Care

This AI-driven CT scanner embodies the Focus philosophy combining technology with empathy.

Its features empower doctors to diagnose earlier and treat smarter, while ensuring patient comfort and safety.

- 500-slice equivalent coverage for whole-organ imaging

- Cardiac CT angiography in 5 heartbeats

- 0.28 mm ultra-fine detail

- Up to 82 % radiation reduction

- Whole-body scans in under 6 seconds

- Dual-energy imaging for advanced tissue analysis

About Focus MRI & Diagnostics

Reference lab is at Bareilly, the Center of Excellence offering all possible diagnostic tests under one roof.

