Focus on involvement of Women at the Kisan Mela to promote crop residue management

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 14: Regenerative Agriculture takes center stage in Ludhiana in the recently held Kisan Mela to promote involvement of women in promoting crop residue management in the region. Thousands of farmers, students and agriculturists gathered at the Ludhiana Kisan Mela organized by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to learn about innovative farming techniques and practices. One of the key highlights of the event was the informative stall set up by PRANA (Promoting Regenerative and No Burn Agriculture), a project by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), supported by Nature Conservancy India Solutions Pvt. Ltd (NCIS).

Recognizing the valuable role women can play in promoting regenerative agriculture practices, the exhibits at the stall showcased various impactful messages through the perspectives of women. The event witnessed participation from more than 20 trained agri experts from PRANA's partner organizations, Manav Vikas Sansthan (MVS) and Vertiver Private Limited who actively engaged with the farmers through interactive exhibits on display at the stall.

FEATURES OF THE STALL:

The key features of the informative stall were iterative gamification tool, murals, and educational banners that promoted regenerative agriculture and Crop Residue Management (CRM) practices A special banner highlighted champion farmers, showcasing their CRM practices and the duration of their adoption. Our gender-inclusive exhibits encouraged participation from both male and female farmers where our banners and murals provided key insights into the best practices associated with regenerative agriculture.

"A lot of nutrients are found in crop residue that can add to soil nourishment and health. Burning them brings no value and leads to pollution of the air and other resources. PRANA promotes in-situ CRM practices that contribute to improved soil health, healthier air and nourish our natural resources. Crop residue also contains many nutrients, like organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential for improving soil health. Adoption of in-situ CRM practices enriches the soil and the agricultural land making it rich for the next agricultural cycle" says Sudipta Chatterjee, Director (Programs) NCIS.

Creative and informative games, such as the interactive "Aim and Throw" game titled 'Kheti de Sahi Dhang' and "Dart Board" game titled 'Kheti De Sahi Dhang', encouraged farmers to actively test and expand their knowledge about the benefits of crop residue management. Through engaging gameplay, farmers learned how adopting these practices can significantly enhance soil fertility, conserve water, and improve overall health in Punjab.

Kulwinder Kaur, a farmer who visited the stall, after engaging with the interactive game, shared, "We truly appreciate how they explained the importance of soil nutrients. Through the game, we learned that Mitti (soil) is like goldif we protect it, we can reduce our agricultural input costs. The soil provides us with essential nutrients like potassium, and by preserving it, we not only avoid the harmful effects of smoke and pollution but also improve both our farming and our health."

Chhaya Bhanti, CEO of Vertiver says, "Our behavioral research in various parts of Punjab has indicated that women are increasingly concerned about addressing water and health issues. By placing women's role at the center of our narratives and engagement, we are supporting the PRANA project in accelerating regenerative agriculture practices in Punjab, which can play a huge role in addressing these issues."

Agricultural experts addressed farmers' concerns on regenerative agriculture and crop residue management at the stall, and provided informative literature on water-saving methods and soil fertility-enhancing practices. Additionally, attendees at the stall were also quizzed on their knowledge of Crop Residue Management, water conservation, agriculture, and health. An Agri-calendar, specially designed to enable farmers to understand how Crop Residue Management benefits soil and water, was particularly well-received.

Malwinderpal Singh, a farmer from Matta village in Faridkot, expressed his appreciation after visiting the stall, stating, "The PRANA team is debunking myths about crop residue and raising awareness about the loss of organic carbon in the soil caused by crop burning. They're helping farmers understand the long-term harm of burning crop residue, and the benefits of sustainable practices, like groundwater conservation through Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) and in-situ crop residue management."

The creative stall exhibits captivated visitors and engaged with more than 3000 farmers, who showed great enthusiasm and interest in learning more about sustainable agriculture practices. PRANA (Promoting Regenerative and No Burn Agriculture) project is working in 18 districts of Punjab to promote no-till and regenerative agriculture practices in addition to no-burn, improving soil structure and increasing soil carbon.

