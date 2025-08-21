Food and Beverage Leaders Convene at Anuga FoodTec India and Anuga Select India to Spotlight India’s Growing Role in the Global Market

Over 1100 exhibitors spread across 55,000 sqm of exhibition space covers the entire range of food & beverage industry.

Participation from 65 countries to present cutting-edge innovations, with 30% international participation; Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Iran debut as first-time participants



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Anuga FoodTec India and Anuga Select India 2025 commenced at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, setting the stage for one of the most significant congregations of the food and beverage value chain in South Asia. Organized by Koelnmesse India, taking place from 20th to 22nd August 2025, the events are designed to drive South Asia's F&B growth by championing innovation, facilitating international partnerships, and enabling opportunities for trade and knowledge exchange.

The inauguration was graced by an eminent panel of dignitaries, including Mr. Seetharaman Raghupathi, Executive Director, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB); H.E. Ahmad Al Ahmari, Chargé d’Affaires, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia; H.E. Zozo Binti, Head of Mission, D.R. Congo; H.E. Labane Gideon, Consul General of South Africa; H.E. Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul General of Thailand; Bastian Mingers, Vice President, Food Portfolio, Koelnmesse GmbH; Milind Dixit, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd; and Sameer Mithia, Group Director, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Seetharaman Raghupathi, Executive Director, National Dairy Development Board stated, “India's food and beverage sector is growing rapidly, backed by 180 million hectares of arable land, food processing valued at ₹75 trillion, and food expenditure making up over 40% of consumer spend. Dairy contributes 25% of this sector, with India producing one-fourth of the world's milk, worth ₹12 trillion. With 17 million farmers across 235,000 villages, 35% of whom are women, dairy cooperatives return 75% of the consumer rupee, channeling ₹2.1 billion daily into the rural economy. Initiatives like White Revolution 2.0, which aims to establish 75,000 new cooperatives by 2028–29, will further boost this growth. Platforms like Anuga FoodTec India and Anuga Select India are vital to driving innovation and sustainability in the F&B sector.”

H.E. Ahmad Al Ahmari, Chargé d’Affaires, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said “Saudi Arabia's rich history, culture, and future are deeply connected with one of nature's most generous gifts ‘dates'. The Kingdom is home to more than 37.1 million palm trees, producing around 1.1 million tons annually, across 123 kilometers of farmland and over 300 unique date varieties. Sharing dates is a way of sharing culture, while also meeting global demand for sustainable, organic, and health-conscious products. Nations, businesses, and investors are invited to join this journey and partner in bringing this blessed fruit to every corner of the globe.”

H.E. Zozo Binti, Head of Mission, D.R. Congo, said “The Democratic Republic of Congo, with a population of 112 million, over 80 million hectares of arable land, 87% of the world's cobalt reserves, and vast potential in fisheries, forests, and hydrocarbons, stands as a land of immense opportunity at the heart of Africa. Platforms like Anuga FoodTec and Anuga Select India 2025 foster partnerships and innovation, helping us reimagine a future of smarter, safer, and more sustainable food systems, while building stronger ties with India and the world.”

H.E. Labane Gideon, Consul General of South Africa, said, “Africa's food and beverage industry, valued at US$313 billion, is projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, offering immense opportunities for jobs, prosperity, and integration into the global economy. With agriculture still accounting for over 60% of Africa's value chain, compared to 22% globally, investments in value-added processing and branded products are critical to unlock this potential. South Africa, with a strong food processing industry and key exports including wine, fruit juices, and food additives, recognizes India, home to 1.4 billion people and one of the world's fastest-growing economies, as a vital partner. Platforms like Anuga FoodTec and Anuga Select India 2025 enable us to strengthen trade ties, showcase our diverse offerings, and build lasting partnerships between Africa, South Africa, and India in the food and beverage sector.”

“The opening day of Anuga Select India and Anuga FoodTec India has set a strong tone for the days ahead, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers under one roof. It is encouraging to see such vibrant participation and meaningful exchanges that reaffirm India's role as a fast-growing hub for food, beverage, and technology innovation. We are proud to see these platforms driving collaboration between India and the global marketplace,” said Mr. Gerald Böse, President and Chief Executive Officer, Koelnmesse GmbH

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., said: “Anuga FoodTec India and Anuga Select India are acting as powerful engines of transformation for the F&B sector. With the global food processing market projected to surpass USD 4 trillion by 2030 and India expected to emerge among the top three markets worldwide, these shows provide an invaluable platform to access next-gen technologies, embrace sustainable solutions, and build long-term collaborations. The impressive turnout from leading international exhibitors to high-powered buyer delegations highlights India's fast-rising stature as a global hub for the food and beverage industry.”

This year's edition features a strong lineup of over 1100 exhibitors and representation from industry-leading companies such as Parag Milk Food, Tata Consumer Products, Milky Mist, Chitale, Goldie Masala, DS Spiceco, Society Tea at Anuga Select India whereas Anuga FoodTec India has representation from Syntegon, Mespack, Kiron Food Processing, Heat and Control, Alfa Laval, Kanchan Metals and many more.

Reflecting on the opportunities in India's food processing and ingredients sector, Mr. Nilesh Amritkar, Managing Director, Envirocare Labs said, “India's food processing and ingredients sector is expanding at a healthy 8.8% CAGR and is set to double by 2030, establishing our country as the food factory of the world, from farm gate to global plate. At the same time, India's food-tech ecosystem in areas like hardware, software, AI, cold chain, and precision processing is expected to outpace global benchmarks at over 14% CAGR by 2030. This shows how innovation is no longer important; India is now exporting food technology to the world.”

Beyond the expansive show floor, the event is enriched with a series of high-impact knowledge forums and interactive features. Anuga FoodTec India is also proud to introduce a dedicated Product Launch Showcase — a dynamic platform where exhibitors unveil their latest innovations in food and beverage technology. From cutting-edge machinery to sustainable packaging solutions and breakthrough processing tools, visitors gain an exclusive first look at what's launching live at the show.

On the outlook for India's food processing and packaging machinery sector, Mr. Rajesh Nath, Managing Director, German Engineering Federation (VDMA) said, “India's food processing and packaging machinery sector is on a strong growth path, with the processing equipment market projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2033 and packaging machinery expanding from USD 4.59 billion in 2023 to USD 6.62 billion by 2030. While India's growth rates of 3.7 to 5.4 percent are slightly below global averages, the opportunities are immense given the scale of consumer demand and the rising need for automation, hygiene, and sustainable packaging.”

Mr. Gajendra Nagar, Joint Managing Director, VRS Foods Ltd (Paras Dairy), said, “We recently launched our Galacia Cheese portfolio in March, designed specifically for our HORECA partners, QSR and institutional kitchens. While we began with a focused presence in North India, as part of our expansion strategy we are now entering the western and southern markets. To support this growth, we have invested over INR 100 crore in setting up a state-of-the-art cheese plant in Maharashtra. Looking ahead, we also plan to bring Galacia Cheese to retail outlets within the next 6–8 months, with the vision of becoming one of the top five cheese players in India.”

Launching their wide range of products Mr. Rohit Kharbanda, Founder & Director, Lyallji Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Anuga FoodTec India and Anuga Select India 2025, we are excited to showcase Lyallji Foods' wide range of snacks, Bakery Products, and sweets — from namkeen, fox nuts, and millet-based innovations to desi ghee sweets like Chana Barfi, Laddu, and our famous peanut gachak. With 60% of our business in India and 40% exports to markets like Canada, US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, we now aim to expand into the GCC and African regions while strengthening our presence in Indian metros.”

Supporting the platform are associations such as the All India Food Processors' Association (AIFPA), Association of Food Scientists & Technologists of India (AFSTI), Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA), and SIES School of Packaging. Strengthening the international connect, dedicated pavilions from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, France, USA, Italy, China, Australia, Netherlands, Turkey, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Iran, and Taiwan are showcasing their innovations.

