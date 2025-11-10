Food Buddies CEO, Shumitha Periyasamy Bags CII's EntreprenHer Award 2025 for Innovation

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10: Ms. Shumitha Periyasamy, Founder and CEO of Food Buddies, was honoured with CII's EntreprenHer Award 2025 for her pioneering approach to food innovation and her efforts in empowering food businesses to scale and compete in dynamic markets.

Instituted by CII Indian Women Network (IWN) Tamil Nadu in association with Rajalakshmi Engineering College, the EntreprenHer Awards celebrates visionary women entrepreneurs whose leadership is reshaping the business landscape.

Shumitha Periyasamy is a third-generation food entrepreneur, sensory specialist, and certified business coach. With a B.Tech in Food Technology and Processing and a strong family legacy in the food business, she combines technical expertise with entrepreneurial vision to foster sustainable development in the industry. Over the years, Shumitha has worked with more than 3,000 clients and successfully completed over 400 projects, earning recognition for her commitment to purposeful and impactful innovation.

Food Buddies, the company she established in 2014, has been empowering food entrepreneurs by transforming innovative ideas into market-ready products. Using its proprietary NMFI (Navigating Marketable Food Innovation) approach, the company bridges the gap between concept and commercial success. Supported by a team of over 50 in-house experts, Food Buddies has developed more than 2,800 food products, introduced over 320 first-time innovations, and completed 340 successful projects. The company has also established over 75 third-party manufacturing partnerships, providing end-to-end support across the food innovation spectrum and cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in shaping India's food innovation landscape.

In her comments, Shumitha Periyasamy said, "Innovation isn't just about creating something new. It's about creating something that truly matters. As a third-generation food entrepreneur, I've seen how purpose-driven innovation can reshape industries and empower people. This award is not just a recognition of our work at Food Buddies; it's a celebration of the passion, collaboration, and shared vision that drive us to help food entrepreneurs turn meaningful ideas into marketable realities."

Food Buddies boasts a comprehensive service portfolio that spans every stage of the food business journey - from food ideation and product development to factory setup, contract manufacturing, legal and regulatory compliance, and certifications and audits. With its deep expertise and integrated approach, the company continues to co-create success stories and shape the future of India's food innovation landscape.

For more details, visit www.foodbuddies.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor