For his contribution in society, Anil Kumar honored with International Service Pride Awards 2022

Well-known social worker Anil Kumar, for his immense contribution to the society, was recently honoured with the prestigious International Service Pride Awards 2022.

He was felicitated by none other than Parshottam Rupala, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

Alongside Rupala, John Barla, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs was also present at the stage when Anil Kumar received the award.

The event was organised by Topnotch Foundation and awards for various categories were

given to the people who had significantly contributed to development and empowerment of the society in various fields like healthcare, business, and education.

The event was held on March 29, 2022 at Hotel The Lalit in the National Capital and well- known individuals from the fields of International Business, Education and Healthcare were brought together under one forum to discuss on various topics. The discussion also highlighted issues related to securing India's health.

The event also saw a long list of distinguished guests gracing the event with their august presence.

These people included Faggan Singh Kulaste- Union Minister Of State For Steel and Rural Development Government India, Ramdas Athawale - Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Government of India, John Barla - Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Rajkumar Chahar - Member of the Lok Sabha (Bhartiya Janta Party), Chunky Panday -Indian film actor.

On receiving this prestigious award, Anil Kumar stated, "I feel truly honoured to receive this award from such dignified and responsible people. It feels great to know that my charitable work towards uplifting the society has been recognised. This recognition matters a lot to us and I would sincerely like to thank the Topnotch Foundation and the organising committee for this great honour you have bestowed upon me. I am hopeful that I will keep on doing my work and in this process, I will be able to inspire people, particularly the youth, to take up such work that helps us in the process of Nation-building."

Anil Kumar has a solid educational background and has done MA, MBA and is also a PHD holder. He also happens to be the Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Ankita Groups of Companies, and has always been working for the betterment of the society. For the same, the entrepreneur and the social worker also runs an NGO- 'Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation'. Through this foundation, he is fulfilling his vision of empowering Indian women by providing them education. The NGO looks after these girls and teaches them a plethora of subjects in addition to providing them skill- based training to live a life they deserve without being dependent on anyone.

He has also been pro-active during the entire Covid-19 phase and has supported frontline health workers. Anil Kumar also distributed Hygiene kits, PPE kits, Gloves, and Hand Sanitizer to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He also distributed Free Ration Kits to the people, particularly to the people from marginalized sections of the society.

Apart from this, Anil Kumar also helped victims of floods in Bihar by providing them food, groceries and other needful items. Additionally, he also looks after the war widows, disabled, and retired defense personnel and helps them in the best possible way.

