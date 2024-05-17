For the first time ever, Shemaroo Bhakti presents, the complete Geet Ramayan in 90 minutes in the legendary voice of singer Suresh Wadkar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: As devotees gather in reverence and musical enthusiasts await with bated breath, the stage is set for a transcendent experience - Shemaroo Bhakti presents, for the first time ever, the complete Geet Ramayan in 90 minutes only on the Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube Channel in legendary singer Suresh Wadkar's voice. This musical rendition of Ramayan will bestow knowledge of our culture and tradition upon the listeners.

In this enchanting collaboration, the timeless verses of the Ramayan find resonance in Wadkar's soulful melodies, captivating audiences with the essence of devotional enlightenment. The Geet Ramayan captures Baal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aaranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sundar Kand, Lanka Kand, Uttar Kand immersing the listeners into the world of Ramayan.

The maestro of devotional music, Suresh Wadkar, said, "Geet Ramayan is not just a musical rendition; it's a divine journey that connects us to the divine essence of the Ramayan. Through the power of music, we can transcend the limitations of the material world and experience the eternal bliss of devotion. I am deeply honoured to be a part of Geet Ramayan, which celebrates the timeless teachings of the Ramayan and spreads the message of love and devotion to the world. In the melodies of Geet Ramayan, one finds solace, inspiration, and divine guidance, transcending the limitations of mortal existence and embracing the eternal truth of the Ramayan."

Amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, Geet Ramayan emerges as a sanctuary of spiritual rejuvenation, inviting individuals to immerse themselves in the sacred chants and divine hymns of the Ramayan. At the helm of this celestial journey stands Suresh Wadkar, whose mellifluous voice transcends earthly realms, transporting listeners to the divine abode of Lord Rama.

Geet Ramayan, with its lyrical depth and musical finesse, serves as the perfect medium to narrate the immortal saga of the Ramayan. Composed by the venerable Govind Prasann Saraswati, written by Raman Dwivedi, and brought to life by Wadkar's unparalleled vocals, each verse resonates with emotive fervour, evoking a myriad of sentiments within the hearts of the audience.

Moreover, the collaboration between Shemaroo Bhakti and Suresh Wadkar symbolizes a harmonious union of tradition and innovation. In an age where digital platforms reign supreme, Shemaroo Bhakti serves as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment, bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary mediums of expression through an array of devotional content.

As audiences tune in to witness Suresh Wadkar's rendition of Geet Ramayan, they embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Beyond mere entertainment, this musical odyssey offers solace to weary souls, instilling a sense of peace, harmony, and devotion in turbulent times.

In essence, Suresh Wadkar's rendition of Geet Ramayan on Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel is not just a musical masterpiece; it's a sacred offering, a testament to the enduring power of faith and devotion. As the strains of Wadkar's melodious voice reverberate through the hearts of millions, they serve as a reminder of the timeless wisdom and eternal bliss found in the divine verses of the Ramayan.

Along with Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel and ShemarooMe OTT platform, audience can listen to Geet Ramayan on popular audio platforms like JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Wynk Music, Spotify India, Apple Music, YouTube Music.

Link: Geet Ramayan on Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvRwQ9So1Ck

