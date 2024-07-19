For the love of Chennai ECYC 3 promotes intergenerational environmental action

VMPL

Chennai [India], July 19: En Chennai Young Chennai (ECYC), an initiative that celebrates Chennai's human spirit, proudly launched its third edition with a unique focus on intergenerational collaboration for a sustainable future. This year, the event themed "For the Love of Chennai" highlights how individuals across all ages contribute to the city's vibrancy while promoting eco-consciousness. Sasikanth Senthil, Member of the Lok Sabha, inaugurated the event, emphasising the importance of community and environmental responsibility.

The key highlights of ECYC 3 included the Inter Pre and Play School Championship, scheduled to take place next month, where young children will showcase their talents and learn valuable lessons about sustainability from their grandparents. The Senior Citizens Walk for Plastic, a pioneering walkathon where senior citizens will actively participate in eradicating plastic from Chennai, is another major highlight scheduled next month. This initiative not only promotes physical activity among the elderly but also raises awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic on our environment, encouraging the community to adopt more sustainable practices.

In this third edition, ECYC will honor young prodigies for their achievements and acknowledge individuals of all ages who inspire hope and progress in the city. These recognitions serve to motivate others to contribute positively to the community and highlight the diverse talents and efforts that make Chennai a dynamic and thriving metropolis.

The British purchased a small fishing hamlet 380 years ago to establish their trading activities, marking the beginning of Chennai city. As the city gears up to celebrate its 381st Foundation Day, we reflect on Chennai's history and heritage with profound nostalgia. Chennai is not just getting older, but it is also getting younger, with more young people making it their city of dreams by migrating from various parts of the country. Despite facing natural disasters and socio-political upheavals, Chennaites have always risen to the challenge.

The founders of ECYC, Shankar M. Shiv, Praveen V, and Karthik PS, are renowned for their innovative and disruptive ideologies. Their notable achievements include launching India's first in-train magazine, founding South India's first experiential marketing agency, and being instrumental in the recent launch of the hyper-local social media app. As a Chennai-based startup, they are deeply committed to giving back to their hometown. For them, ECYC is more than an eventit's a platform where everyone, regardless of age, can help develop the city. ECYC aims to instill a sense of pride and responsibility among Chennaites by celebrating their achievements and efforts, encouraging them to collaborate for the greater good of the city.

This year's edition underscores the importance of intergenerational learning and environmental responsibility, aligning with the theme "For the Love of Chennai." Through a series of engaging activities and events, ECYC aims to foster a sense of community, inspire positive change, and build a brighter future for Chennai.

