Ford to layoff 3,600 in Europe with focus on Germany, UK

Ford said today that it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in the United Kingdom and Germany, as competition in the electric vehicle market heats up.

Over the next three years, the corporation plans to cut 2,300 roles in product development and administrative activities in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom, and another 200 elsewhere in Europe.

The company stated that the decision was made to revitalise its European business and compete successfully with a new line-up of passenger vehicles. The job cutbacks in Germany are fewer than the 3,200 layoffs predicted by the IG Metall union in January.

Ford stated that the job cuts would be accomplished through voluntary departures and that it would keep an engineering organisation in Europe with roughly 3,400 jobs concentrating on vehicle design and development.

Last year, the automaker announced thousands of job layoffs in the United States and India.