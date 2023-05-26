Foreign investors continue to remain net buyer in Indian stocks for third month

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net buyers in Indian stock markets for the third straight month, data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) revealed.

FPIs bought Indian stocks worth Rs 37,317 crore so far in the month of May. In March and April, they bought Rs 7,936 crore and Rs 11,631 crore worth of assets, respectively.

The recent banking crisis in the US following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in early March and the relatively strong economic outlook for India seemed to have made renewed appetite for domestic stocks.

One of the most prominent lenders in the world of technology startups, Silicon Valley Bank, which had been struggling, collapsed on March 10, after a run on the bank by the depositors. Its closure led to a contagion effect and the subsequent shutting down of other banks.

In January and February, FPIs sold equities worth Rs 28,852 crore and Rs 5,294 crore, respectively. NSDL data showed. Foreign investors were apparently cautious amid risks from the then volatility in Indian stock markets.

Barring some exceptions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had been selling equities in the Indian markets for over a year, which started in October 2021 for various reasons.

Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies including rising demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and strength in the US dollar had then triggered a consistent outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors typically prefer stable markets in times of high market uncertainty.

In 2022, foreign portfolio investors sold Rs 121,439 crore worth of stocks in India on a cumulative basis, the historical data available on the NSDL website showed.

