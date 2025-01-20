"Foreign investors will take note of work of government," says Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary

Davos [Switzerland], January 20 : Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary on Monday expressed his optimism on attracting investments, adding that global investors will take note of the initiatives taken by the government.

The Union Minister, who is part of India's delegation praised the government's efforts to promote ease of doing business, political stability, and innovation while highlighting the country's youthful workforce and its adaptability.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "A part of our 'Viksit Bharat' campaign is to get maximum investment to a trusted partner which is India."

He stated, "Foreign investors will take note of the work of the government has done to promote ease of doing business, political stability and drive growth and innovation."

The Union Minister further stated, "I am here to talk about skills, the power of your youth and the adaptability of our workforce... We are taking big steps for the future."

Government representatives, policy mankers, investors and corporates from around the word have gathered in Davos to contemplate over the economic issues around the world.

At WEF this year, about eight states along with the representatives of Union government are participating in the meeting.

Union Ministers such as Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Singh Chaudhary, and among Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, A Revanth Reddy and other senior officials are representing their respective states.

The delegation from these states, alongside the Indian government representatives, will work to strengthen trade and investment ties between India and the global business community.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos is taking place from January 20 to 24. The meeting brings together government, business, and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place.

'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age' is the theme of this year's Davos meeting.

As India continues to enhance its position on the world stage, the WEF in Davos presents a prime opportunity for Indian states to promote their investment potential and forge new business relationships.

