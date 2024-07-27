Foreign Portfolio investments drop to Rs 2,916 cr on back of high valuations, capital gain tax hike

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Net investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the Indian equity market declined to Rs 2,916 crore for the week ending July 26, due to investor selling amid budget uncertainty.

As per data from the National Securities Depository Limited, last week foreign investors injected Rs 15,420 crore into Indian markets, but their buying declined significantly for the week July 22-26.

So far in July, the net investment by FPIs in the equity market stands at Rs 33,688 crore. This year's total investment by foreign investors has now surged to Rs 1,39,010 crore.

"The Budget 2024-25 has not sparked any significant excitement in the market, while it was both populist and prudent. The increase in short- and long-term capital gains taxes added to the volatility on budget day. Although the government's emphasis on fiscal discipline and growth is appealing, FIIs are cautious due to current high valuations and muted expectations for Q1FY25 results" said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

He further added, "Meanwhile, DIIs continue to employ a 'buy on dips' strategy, which contributed to market gains on the week's last trading day, particularly in the pharma, auto, metal, IT, and FMCG sectors."

The volatility of FPI flows extends beyond India, affecting other markets as well. Countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and South Korea have witnessed FPI inflows this week while the markets in Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam have experienced outflows.

"Market focus has swiftly moved on from the Union Budget, unveiled in the week, to the ongoing Q1FY25 earnings season. The FY2025 Union Budget delivered a judicious balance between capital expenditure, fiscal prudence, and welfarism. FPI flows are expected to remain volatile" said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

This year's trend in foreign investment has been erratic. Foreign investors were net sellers in January, April, and May, cumulatively selling equities worth around Rs 60,000 crore. However, they turned into net buyers in February, March, and June, with cumulative purchases amounting to Rs 63,200 crore.

