Forensic CyberTech -Introduces Next Generation Digital Forensic Tools

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 21: About Forensic CyberTech: The “Make in India” initiative has consistently propelled the nation towards self-reliance in technology and innovation. A stellar example of this drive is the recent achievement by Forensic CyberTech Pvt Ltd, which has successfully developed India’s first portable mobile forensic suite. This groundbreaking solution underscores the country’s growing capabilities in advanced digital forensics, especially in response to the increasing complexities of cybercrime.

Forensic CyberTech, established in 2020 in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, has already garnered a reputation for excellence in Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, and E-Discovery. Their latest triumph comes as part of the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) challenge, an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The challenge, aimed at fostering innovation and technological advancements, specifically sought a solution for the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a pivotal entity within the MHA.

The portable mobile forensic suite developed by Forensic CyberTech represents a significant leap in the field of digital forensics. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of law enforcement agencies, this suite enables rapid and efficient extraction, analysis, and reporting of digital evidence from mobile devices. Its portability ensures that forensic experts can operate in diverse environments, enhancing the speed and accuracy of investigations.

Winning the iDEX challenge is a testament to Forensic CyberTech’s commitment to innovation and excellence. It highlights their capability to develop solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also tailored to the specific needs of national security and law enforcement agencies. The success of this project aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the “Make in India” initiative, showcasing the potential of Indian companies to lead in high-tech domains traditionally dominated by global giants.

This achievement is expected to have far-reaching impacts, bolstering the capabilities of Indian law enforcement in combating cybercrime and securing digital spaces. It also paves the way for further advancements in digital forensics, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of technological innovation and national security.

Forensic CyberTech’s portable mobile forensic suite is more than just a product; it is a symbol of India’s burgeoning technological prowess and a beacon of the “Make in India” vision.

Forensic CyberTech Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in cybersecurity and digital forensics, proudly participated in 21by72- India’s Leading Startup Summit Season 3. The event, held at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat, gathered top innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to highlight the latest advancements and foster collaboration in the startup ecosystem.

