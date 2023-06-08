FORE's FICC 2023 emerges as a platform of empowerment for a sustainable future

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 8: As the curtains drew on the FORE International Case Conference (FICC) 2023, it left in its wake a trail of inspiring and transformative ideas for the future. The FORE School of Management organized this remarkable event on June 02 and 03, 2023. It brought together academicians, scholars, students, and industry experts to explore the challenges of management in emerging markets through the lens of innovation and sustainability.

Themed "Innovation for a Sustainable Future", FICC 2023 served as a dynamic platform for participants to showcase their cases and collaborate on groundbreaking solutions. The two-day conference featured a stellar lineup of keynote presentations and engaging case study discussions, amplifying diverse voices and perspectives.

"FICC 2023 is a platform that brings together academia and industry to deliberate on the problems that advanced industries face today and find innovative solutions supporting a sustainable future. It is a testament to our commitment to better management practices with ecological and economical approaches. We are proud to host this conference and provide a space for knowledge exchange and collaboration," said Dr Jitendra Das, Director General of FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

Over two captivating days, the FICC 2023 conference hall buzzed with intellectual discussions, fostering collaborations and encouraging participants to explore renewed ideas, keeping sustainability at its heart. Our esteemed speakers, Dr Nagendra V. Chowdary, Head of Academic Content at TimesPro & ET Cases, Ms Sangeeta Menon, Publishing Relationship Manager (Emerald Publishing), and Dr Jitendra Das, Director General of FORE School of Management, New Delhi, broke the ice at the inaugural ceremony, setting the tone of the event. Prof. Ashutosh Pandey, a convener of the conference, coordinated the inaugural session and a vote of thanks was given by Prof. Rajarshi Debnath.

A special session delivered by the notable Prof. Michael M. Goldman, Editor-in-Chief of Emerging Markets Case Studies, University of San Francisco, offered thought-provoking insights and visionary ideas on the theme, leaving a mark on the audience. Prof. Ashutosh Pandey, a conference convener, introduced Prof. Michael Goldman and facilitated his speech. Additionally, the engaging panel discussion featured Amiya Vikram, Head HR (India) & Director of Axalta India board. Axalta Coating Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Ganesh Sahai, CTO of Nagarro, and Dr B. Athiyaman, Scientist F & Head (Computer & Network Division) at MOES, added a layer of depth and diversity to the conference. Prof. Chiradip Bandyopadhyay, a conference convener, integrated the various viewpoints and summarized the panel discussion.

The 'Distinguished Speaker Series' featured Ms Vicky Lester, CEO, The Case Centre; Prof K.B.L Srivastava, IIT Kharagpur; Prof. Bikramjit Rishi, Shiv Nadar University; Prof Anuja Pandey, AIMA; and Partha Sen of Avyay Solutions. A power-packed session, delivered by the academic stalwarts, delved into various aspects of case writing and emerging trends in case-based teaching pedagogy. Prof. Rajarshi Debnath, a conference convener, moderated the session and presented a summary of the discussions at the end of the 'Distinguished Speaker Series'.

A total of 87 cases were presented across 17 tracks over June 02 - 03, 2023. An intense and close competition ensured a challenging time for the session chairs and co-chaired in evaluating the presentations. Ms Antra Katoch and Md Zaki Mahmood in the UG/PG category; Ms Garima Kumari and Milesh Dongre in the research scholar category; Prof. Tarun Kumar Soni and Prof. Semele Jatin Sardesai & Dr Surabhi Gore in the academicians/industry professional category were declared winners and runners up in respective categories.

The grand finale of FICC 2023 was marked by the valedictory speeches delivered by two distinguished leaders: Vinit Tiwari, CEO of Star Cement, and Raveen Beemsingh, CTO of Leadzen.ai. Their addresses were filled with profound knowledge and invaluable wisdom, inspiring the participants to pave the way for a sustainable future. Prof. Chiradip Bandyopadhyay, a convener of the conference, coordinated the session and conveyed the vote of thanks.

FORE School of Management is one of the top-most B-schools emphasizing thought leadership, and with the remarkable success of FICC 2023, they have furthered their ambition. The conference has carved a suitable passage to drive sustainable practices in the new-age business environment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor