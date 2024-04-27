Former KPMG Partner, Jaideep Ghosh, joins Heartnet India's Advisory Board as the Chief of Strategy

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27: Heartnet, a rapidly scaling digital health innovator committed to 'Delivering Quality and Affordable Healthcare for All,' announces the induction of Jaideep Ghosh to its Advisory Board as Chief Advisor: Strategy.

Jaideep will advise on critical business strategies, including go-to-market initiatives, brand management, investor relations, and talent management, among others alongside the leadership team. He will take an instrumental role in directing Heartnet to accomplish its mission of reaching a target of 10,000 care points within the next 24 months, making cardiac care accessible and affordable across India.

An alumnus of Columbia Business School in New York, Jaideep has a distinguished career of over two decades. He currently serves on the Advisory Council of Harvard Business Review and previously held leadership positions as Chief Operating Officer at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., a premium law firm, and a senior Partner, National Industry Head and COO at KPMG Management Consulting. He is also dedicated to social causes, holding an advisory board position at a grassroot organization providing education to underserved communities.

"We are highly delighted to welcome Jaideep Ghosh as our Chief Advisor: Strategy," says Arindam Sen, Founder CEO and Director of Heartnet. "His proven expertise and global network will be invaluable in reinforcing Heartnet's position as a growing cardiac care enabler in India. His experience will help the company in developing critical business strategies and accelerate towards its aim more efficiently."

"As a seasoned consultant and CXO with over two decades of experience, I'm eager to contribute my knowledge and experience to Heartnet," comments Jaideep Ghosh. "We will craft impactful strategies in an attempt to bridge the gap between urban and rural India, ensuring accessible and affordable cardiac care for all, in line with Heartnet's mission."

Heartnet remains dedicated to improving the quality of cardiac care services throughout India. By providing advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options, even in remote areas, Heartnet is making a positive impact. By bridging the accessibility gap and promoting preventive care, Heartnet is all set to empower patients, optimise cardiac healthcare resource allocation, and ensure better cardiac health outcomes for all.

