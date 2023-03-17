Former President Obasanjo visits India to celebrate the Acharya Padvi of the Jain Monk Naypadmasagar Ji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (/PNN): The Acharya Padvi was conferred upon Guruji Naypadmasagar Maharaj Saheb in a grand ceremony held on March 11, 2023. The event was attended by dignitaries and followers of the Jain community from across the world.

The highlight of the event was the presence of His Excellency President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria & current High Representative of the Horn of Africa Region who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. His presence added to the grandeur of the event and showed the global significance of the achievement. The event was attended by around 50,000 people at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai.

Acharya Shri Naypadmasagar Surishwar Maharaj Saheb is a revered Jain monk who has devoted his life to spreading the message of peace, harmony, and compassion. His teachings have inspired millions of people around the world to lead a life of simplicity and spirituality. The Acharya Padvi is the highest honor bestowed upon Jain monks for their spiritual knowledge and contribution to society.

The ceremony began with a traditional welcome of Acharya Shri Naypadmasagar Surishwar Maharaj Saheb and His Excellency Former Hon. President Olusegun Obasanjo by the members of the Jain community. This was followed by a recitation of the Jain prayer, and then the conferral of the Acharya Padvi upon Acharya Shri Naypadmasagar Surishwar Maharaj Saheb

In his speech, His Excellency Former Hon. President Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated Acharya Shri Naypadmasagar Surishwar Maharaj Saheb on the achievement and praised his teachings on non-violence and compassion. He also emphasized the importance of spiritual leaders in promoting peace and harmony in society.

H.E Hon. Former President Obasanjo's address started with 'Jai Jinendra', as an honor to the Supreme Jinas, the commonly used greetings amongst the Jain community. "I have a special bond with the motherland India. I feel extremely connected & affectionate toward the Indian community. My military training happened in Pune, Maharashtra. The guiding principles of Right Belief, Right Knowledge & Right Conduct have inspired me."

"My mother was born in a Jain family. I have grown up learning about the teachings of Lord Rishabhdeva, Lord Mahavira. The Jainism principles of Truth, and nonviolence inspired several renowned world leaders like Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela & many others. I am extremely grateful to be a part of this divine event" said H.E Subodh Narain Agrawal.

The ceremony was attended by Shri. Eknath Shinde, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, His Excellency Subodh Narain Agrawal, Shri Swami Ramdev & several renowned dignitaries from diversified political & business background.

The Acharya Padvi conferred upon Guruji Naypadmasagar Maharaj Saheb is a proud moment for the Jain community and a testament to the power of spirituality in promoting peace and harmony in society. The presence of His Excellency Hon. President Olusegun Obasanjo at the event was a recognition of the importance of spiritual leaders in shaping a better world.

