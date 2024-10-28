Forteasia Flower Valley Lights Up Yamunanagar With Grand Diwali Mela Celebration

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India] Octoberv 28: Forteasia Realty Pvt Ltd hosted a magnificent Diwali Mela at their prestigious Flower Valley project in Sector 25, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, marking a spectacular celebration that brought together residents and guests for an evening of entertainment and community bonding.

The event, held on October 18, 2024, transformed the Flower Valley township into a vibrant festival ground, featuring live performances by renowned Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon and the dynamic Atharva Band. The celebration included traditional festivities like mehendi application, engaging games, and a creative selfie contest that captured the community’s festive spirit.

“At Forteasia, we believe in creating not just homes but fostering a sense of community. The overwhelming response to our Diwali Mela reflects the strong bonds we’ve built with our residents,” said Shiv Garg, Director at Forteasia Realty Pvt Ltd. “This celebration is a testament to our commitment to delivering lifestyle experiences that go beyond conventional real estate development.”

The event was graced by the presence of our esteemed channel partners including Mahamaya Properties, Saggu Properties, Gurupooja Properties, Deputy Properties, and Rohilla Properties, whose continued support has been instrumental in Forteasia’s success in the region.

The event kicked off at 6:00 PM with opening remarks and Diwali greetings, followed by an energetic performance by the Atharva Band. The evening reached its pinnacle with a two-hour performance by Dilpreet Dhillon, which had the audience enthralled. The celebration concluded with a high-energy DJ and dhol performance that had everyone on their feet.

Keshav Mangla, General Manager Business Development at Forteasia Realty, added, “The Diwali Mela at Flower Valley exemplifies our vision of creating memorable experiences for our community. The enthusiastic participation from residents and guests shows that we’re succeeding in building not just homes, but a thriving, connected community where celebrations become cherished memories.”

The event featured various engagement activities, including interactive game sessions and an award ceremony, making it an inclusive celebration for all age groups. The presence of food stalls and traditional activities like mehendi added to the festive atmosphere.

