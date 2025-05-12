Forteasia Realty crowned ‘EMERGING DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)’ at Times Realty Conclave 2025

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 12: In the dazzling lights of the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, a new face emerged to national prominence. Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd., a young star on India’s realty horizon, took home the title of ‘Emerging Developer of the Year (Non-Metro)’, an award that celebrates not buildings, but vision.

The occasion, which was graced by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Guest of Honour Randeep Hooda, and industry veterans, turned into a milestone night for a company that is determined to redefine the future of real estate in India’s non-metro cities.

More Than Bricks and Mortar

As the glamour of the ceremony swept the room, Forteasia’s pragmatic philosophy stole the show. The firm’s thinking goes well beyond property, it’s about revolutionizing how people live beyond India’s metro centers.

“At Forteasia, we’ve always felt that quality living shouldn’t be limited to metro cities,” said Mr. Shiv Garg, Director of Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd. “This award confirms our belief that the future is in building spaces where families can flourish, with sustainability, community, and innovation embedded in the DNA.”

Their master plan?

Communities, not complexes. Sustainability, not buildings. Livelihoods, not living.

A Shift in Focus: India Beyond Metros

As India’s growth speeds up, the real estate compass is turning towards Tier 2 and 3 cities, full of promise, but long neglected. Forteasia Realty recognized the potential early on and not only put in capital, but also care. Their developments in Haryana and the surrounding areas have combined world-class amenities with green-friendly design, turning them into oases where families can thrive and futures can be forged.

The honor, bestowed amidst cutthroat competition, validates Forteasia’s vision and courageous chase of excellence in uncharted markets.

Honour at the Right Moment

Hosted by The Times of India, the conclave was an ode to entities defining India’s realty and infrastructure discourse. Forteasia’s accolade reflects a larger trend: a perception that India’s next era of urban development doesn’t belong to its largest cities, but its most ambitious concepts. In a time when property tends to pursue vertical expansion, Forteasia is quietly developing horizontal influence, one community at a time.

