Fortis Vashi Launches Specialised Blood Disorder Clinic

NewsVoir

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, today launched the Blood Disorder Clinic in Navi Mumbaia pioneering center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of blood-related conditions. The unit, helmed by Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, Director-Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, was inaugurated by Dr S Narayani, Business Head-Maharashtra, Fortis Hospitals and Mr Nitin Kamaria, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi.

The Blood Disorder Clinic, a subset of Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, will offer specialized care for life-threatening blood cancers such as Multiple Myeloma, Leukemia, and other serious hematologic conditions, as well as non-cancerous blood disorders like Anemia and Hematomas. Additionally, the clinic will provide cutting-edge CAR T-cell Therapy, a ground-breaking treatment offering new hope for patients with certain types of Blood Cancers. It aims to provide comprehensive, patient-centered services for individuals in need of expert care. Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, Director-Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, will be work closely with Dr Hamza Dalal, Consultant-Haematology and a team of specialists, to lead the Blood Disorder Clinic, providing dedicated care and support for patients and their caregivers.

"This Blood Disorder Clinic reflects our commitment to providing specialized care for those with blood-related conditions. We understand the challenges these patients face, and our goal is to provide them with the most advanced treatments, ongoing support, and a compassionate environment that promotes healing and holistic well-being. A first-of-its-kind program in Navi Mumbai is designed to be a safe space for patients to heal," said Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Maharashtra, Fortis Hospitals.

"This clinic represents a rare and invaluable resource in an area of treatment that is often overlooked and under-practiced. For those battling complex blood disorders and life-threatening conditions like Leukemia or Multiple Myeloma, having access to specialized care is not just a necessityit's a lifeline. The Blood Disorder Clinic will offer expert treatment in a field that requires precision, dedication, and a deep understanding of these rare and challenging conditions," said Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, Director-Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai.

With the launch of the Blood Disorder Clinic, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi is redefining specialized care for blood-related conditions in Navi Mumbai. More than just a medical facility, the clinic is a lifeline for patients and their familiesproviding expert guidance, innovative therapies, and unwavering support every step of the way. As it embarks on this journey, the clinic is committed to setting new standards in blood disorder care, ensuring that every patient receives not just world-class treatment, but also the compassion and dignity they deserve.

Fortis Healthcare Limited - an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company - is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country with 27 healthcare facilities, ~4,750 operational beds (including O&M facilities), and over 400 diagnostics centers (including JVs). The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with a global major and parent company - IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs over 23,000 people (including Agilus Diagnostics Limited) who share its vision of becoming the world's most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor