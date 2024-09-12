Fortune Holiday World one of best travel company in Mumbai has unveiled its special travel offers for Diwali and New Year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: In regard to this, Fortune Holiday World, a prominent travel company has offered captivating promotions for its international and domestic travel products in anticipation of Diwali and New Year with certain terms and conditions on all the offers and promotions mentioned. Under this program, customers may get up to 20 per cent discount on European destinations and get domestic return airfare on their next booking.

Given the increase in travel interest as people resume traveling after the pandemic, these offers seek to ease costs of traveling to other countries while boosting domestic travels. The CEO of Fortune Holiday World underlined that these packages are aimed at providing the opportunities of traveling more to many people, affording reasonable prices and embracing the greatest variety of options preferred by tourists.

Diwali Special: 20% Off European Getaways

Some of the notable promotions include a 20% discount on European destinations. This Diwali special offer holds good for a number of packages such as city tours, luxury breaks, and adventure holidays to destinations like France, Italy, Switzerland and Spain. Starts with visiting old historical places in Rome to witnessing the affluence of Paris; all these are realizable at a lower cost. It would be a good chance to celebrate Diwali in a foreign country whether you are traveling alone or with your family.

Domestic Airfare Incentive

In addition to international deals, Fortune Holiday World offers domestic travelers an incredible opportunity: Any journey booked now comes with a free domestic return flight voucher for the next journey booked. Thus, this offer aims at domestic tourism in India to popularize the domestic sectors like Goa and Himachal Pradesh for their beach and hill attractions respectively.

This approach does not only reduce the costs incurred during traveling but also encourages multiple travels within a short span which creates a more frequent-travel culture.

Customizable Packages for Every Traveler

One of the strongest selling points of this company is that Fortune Holiday World specializes in providing a personalized package to suit the requirements of a particular client. They offer everything ranging from luxury traveling to budget traveling. It uses a team of travel enthusiasts to provide the customer with a customized travel plan that suits their choice and pocket.

Whether touring the beaches, visiting the cities or exploring the mountains, Fortune Holiday World offers as many different tours for everybody. The discounts and bonuses can only add to the experience as these packages become more accessible without compromising their quality.

Easy Online Booking

Due to increased traffic to its website and social media accounts, Fortune Holiday world has also made the process of booking holidays simple. Thanks to this well-designed website and a team of friendly specialists, arranging your next vacation has never been easier. Customers are able to view the available packages and plan their travel activities at the comfort of their homes without necessarily having to visit the agent's office.

For the more literal oriented clients, Fortune Holiday world has in-house offices in many large cities where customers are offered individual consultations from the beginning of the booking process to its end.

Continued Dedication to Safety and Quality

In light of the present world instabilities and post-pandemic world, Fortune Holiday world has had to affirm its customer protection. All the travel packages adhere to the current health standards for travel to ensure clients can travel in safety. Starting from the immaculately cleaned rooms to thoroughly screened transport services, Fortune Holiday World vows to make safety a priority.

Conclusion: Choose Fortune Holiday world for Diwali and New Year offers and make your dream trip possible in the present time. Whether it be a vacation in Europe or a tour across the stunning landscapes of India, the services are truly unmatchable. What are you waiting for, grab these wonderful offers and plan your next trip with Fortune Holiday world now!

*T&C applies for all offers & promotions.

Reach Out

Website: https://www.fortuneholidayworld.com/

Mobile Number: +91-7738027911

Email: support@fortuneholidayworld.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor