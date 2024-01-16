Fortune Pictures, Imagination Infinite Productions, and Xforia IGene Join Forces for Blockbuster Spy Series Starring Indian Beauty Queen

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: Titled, 'Layla: Crown to Controversy', this edge-of-the-seat espionage series marks a collaboration among three international production houses - Fortune Pictures LLP, Imagination Infinite Productions, and Xforia IGene Productions. The series has been written by best-selling author Anirudhya Mitra of '90 Days' fame.

"We are excited to launch this international project. The cast and the director of this project will be announced soon," said the producers in a joint statement.

The producers also reiterated their commitment to producing a cinematic experience of the highest international standards. "We are committed to presenting a series that not only captivates but also transcends borders, resonating with a global audience. This is not just another story; it is an intricate exploration of the human spirit, portrayed through the life of Layla Singh, and it demands an international platform and grand scale of production. Our vision is to create a series that is expansive in its scope and meticulous in its details. The series will be mounted on a grand scale, akin to prestigious productions on the international stage. We are dedicated to ensuring that every aspect of the series, from the casting to the set design, the cinematography to the costume design, is handled with the utmost authenticity and quality." the producers added.

The storyline dives into the enigmatic world of Layla Singh, a former Miss India whose life brims with glamour, scandal, and a relentless pursuit for recognition. Set against the backdrop of London's elite society, the narrative follows Layla's journeyfrom captivating beauty pageants to becoming entangled in espionage and scandal. Her ascent and subsequent entrapment in the labyrinth of high society reveal the resilience and fragility of a life lived under the public eye.

'Layla: Crown to Controversy' isn't just a story; it's an intricate exploration of the human spirit through Layla Singh's life. The show's vision seeks to explore themes universally relevant, such as fame, societal pressures, and personal resilience. The series is positioned to become a hallmark in global entertainment, inviting viewers worldwide to immerse themselves in Layla's transformational journey.

Producers

Fortune Pictures having successfully produced multiple Hindi feature films including the recent 'The Diplomat' starring John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Ravathi, Sharib Hashmi & others, Directed by Shivam Nair & written by Ritesh Shah, it is gearing up for release in early 2024.

Imagination Infinite Productions (IIP) is a production company headquartered in New York. IIP is actively engaged in the production of multiple American feature films including: Psychological Horror (Title - TBA) with Unified Pictures, "White by Law" (Period Courtroom Drama), all set to commence filming in 2024. Additionally, IIP has forged a partnership with a leading international AI company, collaborating on the development of AI technology for seamless synchronization of audio and video content, slated for launch in 2025.

Xforia Igene Productions, is also based in the United States, it is a component of the media group Igene Xforia, specializing in VFX and DI Studio, Xforia Igene Productions is affiliated with a renowned post-production company. This company operates in India, Singapore, and the UK, contributing to notable projects in South Kollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood, including titles such as "Spiderman," "Justice League," "Mission Impossible," "Black Adam," etc.

