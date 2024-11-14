Fortunes 2024 List: Mukesh Ambani is the Only Indian in the Top 12 Most Powerful Business Leaders

Mukesh Ambani has earned recognition as one of the most influential business figures in the world, securing the 12th spot in Fortune magazine's 2024 list of the 100 most powerful businessmen. Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, stands out as the only Indian on this prestigious list, further solidifying his global business stature. His leadership has been pivotal in expanding Reliance's footprint across multiple sectors, from telecom to retail and green energy.

The launch of Jio revolutionized India's telecom sector, and Reliance's growing investments in retail and green energy are shaping the future of the company. The Fortune list is topped by some of the world’s most well-known business leaders, with Elon Musk at number one and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at number two. Other notable figures include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at third, Warren Buffet at fourth, and Jamie Dimon at fifth.

Apple’s Tim Cook ranks sixth, while Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are at seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Just ahead of Ambani, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is ranked 11th.