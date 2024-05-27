Fosroc India Inaugurates its New Integrated Construction Chemicals Plant in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: Bengaluru Headquartered Fosroc India inaugurated its new Integrated Construction Chemicals Plant in Hyderabad on 25th May 2024. Fosroc's latest manufacturing facility will enhance Fosroc's geographical coverage and service levels, particularly for customers in South and Central India.

The Plant was inaugurated by Dr. James M. Hay, Fitriani Hay, JMH Group & Rob Bonnici, CEO JMH Group in the presence of a gathering of Business partners, customers, vendors, service providers, contractors, consultants and Fosroc management and employees.

Fosroc India

Fosroc India has 44 years of pioneering experience in India, providing Constructive Solutions, serving its customers in the construction industry across the country and supported by manufacturing facilities in Bangalore (Karnataka), Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Kolkata (West Bengal) Keshwana, (Rajasthan) and now in Hyderabad (Telangana).

Fosroc has a well-established network of sales and marketing offices in all metropolitan areas and leading cities in India, supported by regional technical service specialists, Mix design and Specification experts, and development laboratories. Fosroc's corporate and registered offices are based in Bangalore.

Fosroc India is a 100% privately owned subsidiary of Fosroc International Limited UK, a division of JMH Group with over 70 years of experience worldwide. It was the first multinational company dedicated to the construction industry in India.

Fosroc manage the complete Concrete Life Cycle.

* Working with cement and concrete producers when cement/concrete is born - giving it strength and endurance with cement grinding aids and concrete admixtures.

* Working with contractors on site when concrete grows up - protecting concrete with grouts, waterproofing, coatings, sealants and flooring products.

* Servicing when concrete grows old with an extensive range of repair and strengthening products.

Fosroc India provides solutions to all sectors of the construction industry, specializing in solutions for the construction of buildings, industrial & Infrastructure facilities, power plants, Metro and general rail network, Defense, and to all types of transportation and civil infrastructure.

Fosroc India also hosts Fosroc's Group Technology Development facility located in Bangalore under the name Fosroc Technology Centre with state of the art laboratories and a team of dedicated Scientists pioneering product development and innovation.

Given the increasing demand for sustainable and durable quality infrastructure in India, it is expected that the Construction and associated industries will witness impressive growth over the next decade. Fosroc India's growing manufacturing footprint is a confirmation of Fosroc Group's commitment to customers in India.

JMH Group is a privately owned international company based in Dubai with significant interests in Construction Chemicals, Financial Services and Lifestyle businesses. Fosroc International is the flagship company of the JMH Group which over the years has emerged as a leading supplier of construction products and solutions across the world.

Fosroc world-wide backed by its rich history of over 75 plus years of international presence has operating companies spread across Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia besides other emerging geographies, with over 20 manufacturing locations and distribution network in over 100 countries worldwide.

Product & Service Portfolio

Fosroc's wide range of constructive solutions portfolio includes.

* Cement Grinding Aids such as Cemax, Auracem

* Admixture products such as Conplast, Structuro, Auramix, Auracast

* Waterproofing products such as Supercast, Nitoproof, Proofex

* Precision Grouts & Anchors such as Conbextra, Cebex, Lokfix

* Joint Sealants such as Thioflex, Nitoseal

* Flooring products such as Nitoflor, Cemtop

* Concrete Repair & Protection such as Renderoc, Nitomortar, Nitocote, Dekguard.

For further details, please refer to www.fosroc.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor