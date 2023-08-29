Fostering Enhanced Relations: 11th Australia-India Youth Dialogue to convene in New Delhi and Bengaluru, focusing on Dynamics of Global Megatrends

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 29: The upcoming Australia-India Youth Dialogue (AIYD) is gearing up to bring together young leaders from both nations for an enriching exchange of ideas and insights. AIYD 2023 is scheduled to take place in New Delhi and Bengaluru, from the 19th to the 22nd of September. The AIYD aims to foster deeper understanding, collaboration, and lasting connections between the youth of Australia and India. This year’s theme explores the impact of global megatrends and in a post-pandemic world.

The AIYD is a platform that recognizes the importance of engaging young minds in shaping the future of bilateral relations between Australia and India. With a focus on leadership, diplomacy, innovation, and cultural exchange, the event promises to be a transformative experience for all participants. Established in 2012, AIYD has encouraged young leaders from both countries to actively participate to promote this bilateral relationship between both countries. Each year 30 exceptional leaders from different sectors come together to explore the challenges and opportunities for both countries.

Over the course of four days, delegates will explore how the two countries can collaborate to respond to the growing concerns and opportunities raised by megatrends that affect the entire globe, ranging from demographic shifts to future industries and rapid technological advancements in AI and innovation. The dialogue will feature panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions led by experts, thought leaders, and mentors from various fields. The delegates will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, share perspectives, and collaborate on projects that address common challenges. There will be cultural experiences too, particularly exciting for Australian delegates visiting India for the first time. Distinguished delegates of this year's event comprise actor and comedian, Urvi Majumdar; ABC News reporter, Stephen Dziedzic; Silambam champion, Aishwarya Manivannan; Congress spokesperson, Aiyshwarya Mahadev; and business figure, Shrivatsa Somany. Previous participants have included Grammy award winner, Ricky Kej; co- founder and CEO of Sirona, Deep Bajaj; Olympic swimmer, Hakim Habibulla; Muthoot Finance executive, George Alexander; industrial company CEO, Madhavkrishna Singhania; Members of Parliament, Hibi Eden and Tejasvi Surya; and Australian government ministers, Anika Wells, Matt Keogh and Tim Watts.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Bodean Hedwards, Co-Chair, AIYD, said, “I firmly believe that the engagement of young people is paramount as our nations redefine their strategies to tackle shared challenges on both a national and global scale. As our two countries draw closer than ever, initiatives like the AIYD, which promote the exchange of knowledge, leadership development, and cultural understanding, stand as a positive example for others to follow.”

Fellow Co-Chair, Sandeep Chandra, said, “The AIYD brings together young leaders from Australia and India to engage in powerful cross-cultural conversations and to identify opportunities to collaborate on real world, pressing issues that represent the top priorities for young people. The ideas and issues of previous conferences have resulted in partnerships and initiatives that benefit both countries. It is a remarkable experience for participants. Young people today understand, more than any previous generation, the importance of representing the youth voice during times of great global change.”

The event will bring together a diverse group of young leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, and changemakers passionate about positively impacting their societies. AIYD is supported by Founding Partner, the Victorian State Government, Distinguished partners Monash University, Deakin University, University of Sydney and Macquarie University; and Associate Partner, Bluescope Steel. AIYD will be hosted by HCLTech, OP Jindal Global University and other leading companies.

The Australia-India Youth Dialogue (AIYD) is a dynamic platform that facilitates dialogue and collaboration between young leaders from Australia and India. This initiative alternates between the two countries annually, hosting a select cohort of 15 exceptional young minds from each nation at a flagship conference. This unique platform facilitates a dynamic exchange of ideas among emerging leaders, encouraging innovative thinking about how to further strengthen the Australia-India relationship through their individual contributions.

Australia and India enjoy a well-established reputation as being closely connected bilateral partners, collaborating across various sectors for mutual advancement. AIYD plays an instrumental role in advancing this relationship by nurturing robust people-to-people ties and partnering with alumni, supporters, and collaborators to drive a diverse range of projects and initiatives. By providing a space for open discussions and shared experiences, AIYD aims to strengthen bilateral relations, foster innovation, and cultivate enduring connections between the youth of both nations.

For more information about the Australia-India Youth Dialogue and participation details, please visit www.aiyd.org.

