Founded by Dr Rahul Singh, Book with Teachers is on its way to revolutionizing study patterns

Books with Teachers, one of India's leading EdTech start-ups, has taken the initiative to offer smart study solutions to students all over the country. Since students have now stepped into the Digital Age and it is majorly shaping their learning and studying patterns, Book with Teachers offers every necessary solution to prepare the students and be their constant source of guidance.

Just like the name suggests, Books with Teachers are books that are integrated with a mobile application wherein students can get access to teachers teaching all the chapters of the book they have bought and can study accordingly. Any student can get complete educational guidance at the cost of the book only. These smartbooks will clear the concept of the students and give them a better understanding of the subject.

Available in English as well as Hindi, Book with Teachers is a one-stop solution for all study-related issues. Books are recorded in the App with two teachers explaining each topic in two languages to remove communication barriers. It also offers other value-added courses, skill-enhancing materials, and career and course-related news updates to keep students completely aware and up-to-date regarding the career scopes of their discipline. Books with Teachers has brought all educational guidance under one roof.

The founder of Book with Teachers, Dr Rahul Singh, a well-known face in Pharmacy Education, the Chairman of Pharmacy College as well as six other educational institutes, and a visionary entrepreneur, combined all his experiences and introduced this new method of study and named it BOOK WITH TEACHERS.

Sharing his thoughts on the mission of the brand, Dr, Rahul Singh said, "We believe in providing a 360-degree approach to studies. Along with providing books, we offer students access to the best teachers from across India. Book with Teachers has even empowered students in remote areas to get access to the lectures of highly qualified professors."

Sharing his feedback, Dr Shivakumar Swami (Senate member, Rajeev Gandhi University of Health Science Bangalore / Core committee member, Board of Examining Authority Pharmacy Karnataka) said, "With a mission to not only educate students but enrich them with knowledge and experiences of the experts, Book with Teachers aims at providing the best Post-Graduate/Ph.D. teachers from every corner of India, value-added courses for skill development purposes, current affairs, job updates, exit exam preparation tools and much more; the best part is all these most valuable thing's bucket at the price of the book only."

Since it was founded earlier this year, within just 6-7 months, more than 3500 students have joined Book with Teachers and its YouTube channel, which has gained around 5000 subscribers. The first batch attempted Pharmacy New syllabus ER-2020 exam, after preparing with Book with Teachers showed a remarkable success rate including 6 State Rank Holders and much 1st division passed students.

The Book with Teachers concept is so unique that the Government of India recognized it as DPIIT Startup, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. With their encouragement Book with Teachers India Pvt. Ltd. has become India's first Edu-Tech company to come up with a hybrid learning solution, especially for technical courses. The company started its journey in education with the Pharmacy field and is envisioning expansion into other courses such as Engineering, Nursing, Para-Medical, etc.

