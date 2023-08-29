Founder & MD of Workelevate felicitated at “ET Leadership Excellence Awards”

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: The Economic Times honored the achievements of leaders and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. In an event which was held at Hotel - The Grand in New Delhi on August 21, 2023, Prateek Garg, Managing Director of Workelevate by Progressive Infotech was awarded “Excellence in Workplace Chatbots” and felicitated by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Prateek Garg is an entrepreneur, a technology visionary and the Managing Director of Progressive Infotech. Trusted IT partner since 1998, Progressive Infotech is a next-generation managed services company that provides a comprehensive suite of IT transformation, from Cyber Security to Digital Employee Experience services. Progressive Infotech’s engineering-led service transformation has incubated an IP called Workelevate, a conversational AI chatbot for 360° employee support services. Headquartered in National Capital Region (NCR)-Noida in India, with over 1000 full-time employees, 150 plus Indian & and global clients.

Prateek has seed funded and is currently mentoring a Silicon Valley startup called Centilytics, which is an intelligent cloud management platform (CMP). The startup is part of the tier-1 global accelerator, StartX at Stanford University, Palo Alto. Featured in Gartner & IDC. Prateek was felicitated at the ET Inspiring Leaders 2022 Awards, Prateek received the award for his continued efforts and innovations in the field of ‘IT, Internet and Telecommunication’. Prateek has chaired the Western U.P. Zonal Council- Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as Vice-Chairman (2013-14) and as Chairman (2014-15). He is the CII Co-Chairman Northern Region for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Prateek holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, India. He has attended the Management Development Programs at XLRI, Jamshedpur and INSEAD, Singapore. Unflinching commitment toward customer success continues to remain Prateek’s core belie

At the forefront of modern workplace transformation, Workelevate stands as a dynamic Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform, dedicated to enhancing the journey of end-users across a spectrum of domains, including IT, HR, and Field Operations. In a world where employee experience is paramount, Workelevate emerges as the solution that revolutionizes support, interaction, and empowerment.

Workelevate's reach extends beyond its immediate components, as it seamlessly integrates with a diverse range of systems. The platform's adaptability is evident in its integration with various IT Service Management (ITSM) systems, including ServiceNow, BMC, Zoho Desk, and Symphony Summit, as well as the capability to integrate with custom ITSM solutions. Moreover, Workelevate bridges the gap between HR and technology by integrating with HR Management Systems (HRMS) like Darwin Box, Ramco, SAP SuccessFactors, and PeopleStrong. This holistic integration ensures a holistic employee experience.

In a world where communication tools are as varied as the organizations that employ them, Workelevate accommodates diverse ecosystems with its seamless integration into Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, and popular web browsers. This adaptability underscores Workelevate's commitment to providing a seamless experience regardless of the platforms employees engage with.

In essence, Workelevate redefines the employee experience. It empowers employees to find answers efficiently, liberates support teams from routine tasks, and enables administrators to orchestrate a finely tuned support ecosystem. As a beacon of innovation, Workelevate is poised to reshape the landscape of employee experience, one interaction at a time.

