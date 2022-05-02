Founder of Chitkara's Incubated EdTech Startup Dr. Neha Tuli felicitated with STPI's Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award at TIECON 2022

Dr Neha Tuli, Founder of 6DOF Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (an EdTech startup) incubated by Chitkara University, Punjab, was honoured with the prestigious 'Women Entrepreneur of the year' award by Software Technology Parks of India, Mohali & TIECON 2022 at its Annual STPI Awards 2022.

TIECON is the world's largest technology conference designed by Silicon Valley leaders for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors.

The award was presented by Arvind Aggarwal, Director General STPI, Jitin Talwar, President TIE Chandigarh and other dignitaries.

6DOF Solutions Pvt. Ltd. founded by Dr Neha Tuli and Shivam Sharma (both alumni of and currently serving at Chitkara University) provides immersive tech solutions for the EdTech industry using technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Neha has won many accolades in the past too for her innovative products through her start-up. She was the runner up in TIE Women Global Pitch Competition - 2021, recognised in Startup India Innovation Week, 2022 & won first prize at IIT Bhubaneswar Hackathon on AR/VR. Her startup is supported by Chitkara Innovation Incubation Foundation (CIIF) with a MEITY TIDE 2.0 grant support of INR 7 lakhs.

Dr Neha Tuli said, "I am very thankful to Chitkara University for providing me an unparalleled eco-system for starting my company, providing seed funding and now providing all support to scale it up. When I was working on my PhD thesis and came up with the first product in AR/VR space, I had never thought, I would come this far. It is a dream come true!"

Dr Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University and Director, Immersive and Interactive Technology research Lab (IITL) has mentored many successful startups in the past. Dr. Neha Tuli is also her mentee. Dr Mantri congratulated Neha on her wining this award and said, "It is a proud moment for all of us at IITL and at Chitkara University. I wish, many more young women entrepreneurs should come forward and take this less travelled path."

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, herself is an accomplished women entrepreneur. She has supported and mentored the whole eco-system of entrepreneurship at the University. She said, "I knew that Neha will go places. I have seen her product line of AR-based Education products and I was mesmerised. I wish her luck and best in all her future endeavours."

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

