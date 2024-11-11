foundit's Triumph 4.0: Over 5000 Career Opportunities at India's Leading Career Fair for Diversity

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), India's leading jobs and talent platform, proudly announces the return of the fourth edition of Triumph, India's leading virtual career fair for diversity.

- Triumph is a three-day virtual career fair starting from November 12 to 14, 2024, connecting diverse talent with leading employers from IT, BPO and BFSI sectors offering roles across Sales, HR, Technology and Administration.

- Triumph 4.0 builds on past success, with last 3 editions cumulatively achieving over 500K+ registrations and 150K+ job applications.

- Beyond job opportunities from top companies, this year's event will also have insightful sessions from renowned speakers like Archana Shiroor (Yes Bank), Deepali Nair (CK Birla Group), Swati Bhargava (CashKaro.com), Chanakya Sehgal (Infosys), and leaders from our NGO and community partnersincluding SHEROES, International Inclusion Alliance, Keshav Suri Foundation, Nirmaan Organisation, Samarthanam, and Maya Care.

Triumph will connect women, LGBTQIA+, and persons with disabilities (PwD) with 5000+ jobs across various sectors, offered by employers who truly celebrate diversity.

With Gold Partners Infosys and LTIMindtree leading the way, along with Premium Partners Flex and Yes Bank, and a strong lineup of Hiring Partners including Birlasoft, Capgemini, Carelon, Genpact, Synechron, ValueLabs, and Zomato, Triumph is set to make a significant impact on inclusive hiring in India.

The event is further strengthened by collaborations with SHEROES, International Inclusion Alliance, Keshav Suri Foundation, Nirmaan Organisation, Samarthanam, and Maya Care.

Empowering Job Seekers with AI and Accessibility

As part of foundit's continued effort to enhance job search experience, Triumph offers an advanced AI Job Recommendation engine. This system analyses candidates' profilesincluding skills, experience, and locationto match them with the most suitable job postings. This personalised approach helps every participant find opportunities that align with their unique qualifications and career goals.

In a commitment to inclusivity, the job fair platform has also integrated comprehensive accessibility features. Attendees with epilepsy, vision impairment, cognitive disabilities and ADHD can fully engage with the fair using assistive technologies.

Find a Workplace That's Equally Yours

According to foundit's recent State of Recruitment Trends (SORT) survey, 45% of organisations still lack a focus on diversity or do not have specific diversity-related goals. Triumph aims to bridge this gap by providing a platform where underrepresented talent can find opportunities in workplaces that value and promote diversity.

Saurabh Srivastava, CMO of foundit, remarked: "Triumph is a movement that bridges the gap between diverse talent and employers who truly value inclusion. We're excited to offer a platform where candidates can connect with recruiters who value their unique perspectives and experiences. With over 10 leading companies offering more than 5,000 job opportunities, this event is about finding a workplace that is equally yours."

Why Attend Triumph 4.0

- Diverse Talent Meet Leading Recruiters: Triumph 4.0 brings together diverse talent and recruiters from top companies actively seeking to build inclusive teams. It is the perfect platform to expand professional networks for both candidates and employers.

- Experience the Future of Hiring: Embrace the convenience of virtual hiringapply for jobs, network, and learn from the comfort of your home.

- Accessibility Features: The event offers assistive technology and web accessibility to attendees diagnosed with epilepsy, vision impairment, cognitive disability, ADHD, and more, through its job fair platform.

- Explore Over 5000 Job Opportunities: Discover a wide range of roles across industries such as IT, BPO, BFSI, Sales, HR, Admin, and more.

- Be Your Authentic Self: Join companies where you can bring your whole self to work, in environments that celebrate diversity and inclusion.

- Learn from Industry Leaders: Gain insights from D&I leaders and advocates through panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote addresses.

Event Highlights

- Dates: November 12th - 14th, 2024

-Format: Virtual Career Fair accessible nationwide

- Keynote Speakers and Panelists:

-Lohit Bhatia, President Workforce Management, Quess Corp Limited

- Chanakya Sehgal, VP and Head TA, Infosys (India)

- Shruti Swaroop, Co-Founder, International Inclusion Alliance

- Archana Shiroor, CHRO, Yes Bank

- Puneet Singhal, Chief Discovery Officer, Billion Strong

- Sandra Andrews, Senior Director, Human Resources, Flex

- Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro.com

- Dr. Sailaja, Senior Leader - Talent Development, Greenko Group

- Razia Shaikh, Director of Recruitment, Synechron

- Monica Majithia, Career Coach & POSH Trainer, SHEROES

- Richa Bansal, Founder and CEO, Saarathee CRM Pvt Ltd

- Deepali Nair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group

- Panel Discussions and Sessions:

-'Building Inclusive Workplaces: The Road Ahead'

- 'Navigating Careers as LGBTQIA+ Professionals'

- 'Empowering Women in Tech and Beyond'

- 'Breaking Barriers: Success Stories from PwD Professionals'

Join Triumph 4.0: Bridging Talent and Opportunity in New-Age Hiring

Triumph 4.0 is the perfect opportunity to take the next step in your career journey. It's a place where you can meet recruiters, explore opportunities, and be part of a community that values you for who you are. Whether you're looking to start your career or take it to the next level, Triumph 4.0 is where you'll find a workplace that's equally yours.

Registration Details

Registrations for Triumph 4.0 are now open. Interested candidates can register for free at: https://bit.ly/3JXlWJ8.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor