Four Kudo India National Winners and World Cup Athletes Appointed as Income Tax Officers in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: In a significant achievement under the Government of India Sports Quota Direct Recruitment Scheme, four outstanding athletes from Kudo India have been appointed as Income Tax Officers in Mumbai. The athletes were felicitated by Kudo India Chairman, Superstar Akshay Kumar, and Kudo India President, Sensei Megha Vora, in India.

The appointment marks a proud moment for both the athletes and the Kudo community, demonstrating their dedication and excellence not only in sports but also in their professional careers. The athletes appointed are:

- Sohail Khan as Tax Assistant

- Priya Thapa as Multi-Tasking Staff

- Paras Jaswal as Multi-Tasking Staff

- Prateek Singh as Multi-Tasking Staff

Expressing his joy and pride, Akshay Kumar shared on social media, "Students from my Kudo academy securing positions in the Income Tax Department has made me very happy and emotional."

The Kudo India initiative aims to foster sporting talent while providing career opportunities in government services, reflecting its commitment to holistic development and empowerment through sports.

About Kudo India:

Kudo India is a premier organization dedicated to promoting the sport of Kudo and nurturing young talent across the country. Through its various initiatives, Kudo India aims to create a robust platform for athletes to excel both in sports and in their professional lives.

Contact:

Mehul Vora head coach

98200 55730

Kudoindia@gmail.com

www.kudoindia.org

