Four new coal mines to start in Jharkhand this month, nine others to follow soon

Ranchi, Jan 15 Mining activities are set to commence in four of the 34 coal blocks allotted by the government in Jharkhand within a week, while preparations are also underway to operationalise nine other coal blocks, with necessary procedures nearing completion, officials said.

The launch of these coal blocks is expected to boost economic activities in the state in a big way, generating large-scale employment and revenue opportunities.

In a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Wednesday, it was revealed that mining operations would soon begin in the Rajhara coal block in Palamu, the Tubed coal block in Latehar, and the Badam and Moitra blocks in Hazaribagh district.

Progress has also been made in resolving issues affecting nine other coal blocks, which are now on track to become operational soon.

Chief Secretary Tiwari emphasized the importance of expediting the process, noting that early commencement of mining activities would accelerate economic growth in the region and create job opportunities. She directed all stakeholders to work on a war footing to address the challenges.

The review highlighted several hurdles in operationalising the coal blocks, including land acquisition and compensation disputes, forest clearances and land transfers, infrastructure concerns, such as rivers, drains, and roads crossing the mining sites; and law and order challenges in certain areas.

To address these issues, the Chief Secretary instructed Deputy Commissioners to resolve the problems within a specified timeline. She also urged coal block representatives to provide the required documentation promptly and work in coordination with the administration.

She stressed the importance of community goodwill, advising coal companies to establish site offices, undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and involve local communities to ensure smoother operations.

Government officials were directed to adopt a proactive approach to addressing challenges faced by state-owned enterprises.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Forest and Environment Secretary Abu Bakar Siddiqui, Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar, Revenue and Land Reforms Secretary Chandrashekhar, Mines Secretary Jitendra Singh, Mines Director Rahul Sinha, and Information and Public Relations Director Rajiv Lochan Bakshi, along with other officials concerned.

