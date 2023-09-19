Fourth G20 FWG meeting in Raipur explores future areas of work

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 19 : The fourth and final meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) under the Indian G20 Presidency came to a successful conclusion in Raipur, Chhattisgarh that facilitated discussions on the latest global economic outlook and policy guidance on key macroeconomic issues.

This two-day meeting, held from September 18 to 19, was co-chaired by Chandni Raina, Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Sam Beckett, Chief Economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK, read the Ministry of Finance press release.

It was attended by approximately 65 delegates representing G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international and regional organizations.

"The meeting marked the culmination of the FWG's work during India's G20 Presidency, offering an opportunity to reflect on the significant progress achieved in 2023 and to explore options for future endeavours," read the press release.

During this year, the FWG successfully delivered two G20 reports that were referenced in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration- the G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and the G20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways read the press release.

These reports addressed critical global challenges and explored policy options to address them effectively.

In addition to the reports, the meeting featured in-depth discussions on the global economic outlook and key risks, with presentations by international organizations.

Participants also delved into the initial findings of the draft G20/IMF Strong Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Report, based on an update provided by the IMF, read the press release.

To ensure the inclusivity and human-centric nature of G20 discussions, the Reserve Bank of India organized several Jan Bhagidari events.

These events aimed to engage the general public, students, and self-help organizations through activities such as financial literacy programs, G20 awareness initiatives, painting contests, slogan-writing contests, and quiz competitions, read the press release.

Delegates had the opportunity to enjoy an excursion to Nandanvan Zoological Garden, which includes a Jungle Safari, Zoological Park, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, and other attractions like the Khandwa Reservoir, known for attracting migratory birds and displaying the lush landscapes of Chhattisgarh.

As a culmination of the event, delegates were treated to a 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad' (Conversation over Dinner) and a cultural event, where they could immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and savour the delectable cuisine of Chhattisgarh, read the press release.

In line with the Indian Presidency's theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," the group collectively agreed to enhance international cooperation to effectively address macroeconomic challenges and work towards building a more resilient and prosperous global economy for the benefit of all.

The successful conclusion of the meeting demonstrates the commitment of G20 member countries to fostering global economic stability and sustainability.

