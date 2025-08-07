Foxconn reports highest July sales ever on AI boom: Focus Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], August 7 : Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, reported its highest-ever July sales, reaching NTD 613.87 billion (USD 20.5 billion).

The iPhone assembler and AI server supplier disclosed the figures on Tuesday, marking a 7.25 per cent increase year-on-year and a 13.63 per cent jump from June, reports Focus Taiwan.

The surge was fueled largely by the company's cloud and networking division, which saw "strong" growth thanks to increased demand for AI and cloud services.

However, the gains were partially offset by the stronger Taiwan dollar, which weighed on its electronics component and smart consumer electronics divisions, dragging year-on-year growth in those sectors into the red.

Foxconn noted that, despite robust AI-related demand, the strength of the local currency kept the cloud and networking division's sales relatively flat on a month-to-month basis. Still, its computing and smart consumer electronics units posted month-on-month increases, and its electronics component division showed "significant" growth compared to June.

Over the first seven months of 2025, Foxconn's consolidated sales have climbed 17.62 per cent from a year earlier, totalling NTD 4.05 trillion. The company is set to provide further financial details and third-quarter guidance during its investor conference scheduled for August 14.

Meanwhile, Largan Precision Co., a key Apple supplier specializing in smartphone camera lenses, also reported strong July numbers. The company's consolidated sales hit NTD 5.41 billion, a monthly high for the year. Though the figure was up 31 per cent from June, it represented a 0.1 per cent decline year-on-year.

Largan attributed the monthly gain to its clients ramping up product launches. In its July breakdown, the company revealed that 10-20 megapixel lenses made up 60-70 per cent of total sales, while higher-margin 20 MP and above lenses accounted for 10-20 per cent. Eight-megapixel lenses contributed less than 10 per cent, and other lens products filled in the remaining 10-20 per cent.

From January through July, Largan's total consolidated sales rose 14 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching NTD 31.67 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor