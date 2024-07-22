Fragile X Society India Joins Hands with Leading Organisations to Spread Awareness on Fragile X Syndrome

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Fragile X Society India a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering families impacted by Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting a child's development participates in World Fragile X Awareness Day, a global initiative that takes place every year on July 22nd.

FXS is estimated to impact approximately 4L individuals in India alone. Fragile X Society India serves as a vital resource for these families, offering guidance, information, and support.

PVR INOX, India's largest multiplex chain and the only multiplex chain in the world to join this cause continues their collaboration from the previous year. The team is running a nationwide awareness campaign for Fragile X Syndrome by displaying educational videos across 137 screens in major Indian cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. City Centre malls by Ambuja Neotia Group are also lighting up in teal, the color representing Fragile X awareness, across Kolkata to support the movement.

The Taj Mahal Tower in Mumbai is lighting up, continuing its years-long support of Fragile X Awareness. It are also joined in Mumbai by the BMC Headquarters and Petroleum House. Nutcracker cafes across the city have put up informative tent cards & standees and will serve a special dessert dedicated to Fragile X Awareness on 22nd July.

Prescon Midtown Bay in Mahim and Prescon Amanha in Goa are two residential complexes that are lighting up for awareness as well.

Spreading the message further in Delhi for the 4th year in a row, is The Connaught New Delhi, IHCL Seleqtions.

Celebrities like Boman Irani are lending their voices to educational videos and spreading the message among their vast audience. Apollo Hospital Group organized a pan-India webinar with Fragile X Society India, and Nabajatak Child Development Center collaborated with the society to organize an awareness webinar as well.

Other notable medical bodies lighting up in support are Apollo Hospital, Apollo Women's Hospital, Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Akansha Hospital in Anad, Nabajatak Child Development Center, Institute of Child Health and Renew Healthcare in Kolkata. They are also joined by educational institutions like Amrit Somani Memorial Centre in Kolkata and the Cathedral School in Mumbai.

Joining the awareness efforts, Atal Setu in Goa is lighting up its entire bridge. Various other MSMEs such as Forwwward, a marketing agency in Panjim; and Evolve, a Dental Clinic in Mapusa are lighting up their offices in teal to spread awareness about this condition!

Join Fragile X Society - India in spreading awareness. Together, let us make a difference in the lives of individuals with Fragile X Syndrome.

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) is a genetic condition that causes intellectual disabilities, behavioural challenges, and various physical characteristics. It is the leading cause of inherited intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorders.

Fragile X Society - India is a non-governmental organization dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, and facilitating early diagnosis and treatment for Fragile X Syndrome.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor