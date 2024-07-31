PNN

New Delhi [India], July 31: Poland Moosa, the visionary founder of Fragrance World, was honoured with the King of Perfume title at the esteemed APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024 at a ceremony in New Delhi. The award ceremony was organized, at the Delhi Vidhansabha, Old Secretariat, New Delhi.

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to scientific development, humanities, and students' welfare. Moosa's was bestowed with this honour for his remarkable achievements and his significant contributions to entrepreneurship and innovation in the fragrance sector.

Poland Moosa's inspiring story is one of resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. Poland Moosa's inspiring story began in Kerala, India, where he left home at the age of nine to support his family. His path led him from Mysore to Dubai, where he worked various jobs before establishing Fragrance World in 2003. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a global brand with a presence in multiple countries across continents. The company now boasts 12 wholesale stores globally and plans further expansion into new markets.

Fragrance World is a leading global fragrance company known for its high-quality perfumes and innovative approach to the fragrance industry. With a presence in multiple countries and a commitment to excellence, the Fragrance World continues to expand its reach and redefine the fragrance market.

The award ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Raj Niwas Goel, Manoj Kumar, Member of Parliament from Sasaram, Imran Hussain, Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Mayor Delhi Municipal corporation, Dr Mazin Al Masoudi, Ambassador of Arab League Mission, Delhi and many more.

On the occasion, Moosa expressed his gratitude to the award committee for choosing him and stated, "Receiving the APJ Abdul Kalam Award is a moment of immense pride and humility for me. This award reinforces my belief in the power of perseverance, integrity, and innovation. It is a reminder that success is not just about building a business, but about creating value, inspiring others, and contributing to society. This recognition motivates me to continue pushing boundaries, to explore new horizons in the world of fragrances, and to use our success as a platform to give back to society."

The APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024 recognizes not only Moosa's business acumen but also his commitment to excellence, his innovative spirit, and his inspiring journey from a small village in Kerala to the global stage of the fragrance industry.

