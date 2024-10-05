France committed to supporting India's 'Make in India' Vision, says Euronaval MD at 2024 defence exhibition

Lorient [France], October 5 : France has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India's 'Make in India' initiative especially in the defense sector. Hugues du Plessis d'Argentre, Managing Director of Euronaval, says that India is one its best customers and it will continue tow work on its needs.

In an interview with ANI, during the 2024 defence exhibition in France, he emphasised the long-standing cooperation between the two countries particularly in the naval defense. He mentioned 70 years of cooperation between both the countries adding that the France has helped establish 20 factories in India and facilitates local production of critical naval assets, including submarines, under the 'Make in India' vision.

He said that France has rich relationship with India and both sides have been engaging for the cooperation in the field of defence.

He said, "We have very old and rich cooperation with India Navy. We have been cooperating for almost 70 years... We work very closely on the subject of submarines and aircraft like Rafale... India is one of our best customers and we work with them to make what they need - Made in India."

"We opened 20 factories in India and for instance, India buys submarines that are built in India. We perfectly understand that India wants to be more and more independent in the naval industry and we would like to help and share our knowledge with India, quite all the assets that we sell to India are built in India, Made in India," he added.

Speaking about the India-France defence relations, he asserted that both countries share a long-standing collaboration their navies.

On the future collaborations, he said that French companies will be interested to collaborate with Indian defense companies but that will depend on the efficiency or cost-effectiveness of Indian-made naval assets.

He also emphasised the possibility of French and Indian companies collaborating to produce equipment that could be exported to other countries.

Speaking about the current global geopolitical climate, du Plessis d'Argentre underscored the intensifying international tensions and emerging risks that are set to influence the discussions and technologies showcased at the event.

He informed that this year's exhibition will highlight cutting-edge innovations in defense technology, particularly those related to drones. In addition, he added that the aerial drones industry is now focusing on floating and underwater drones, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a critical role in their development.

Euronaval 2024, the world's largest naval defence trade show is being held from November 4th to 7th in Paris. Nearly 500 exhibitors are expected at EURONAVAL Paris 2024, including almost 300 international companies from some 30 countries on all 5 continents. India will also attend the event.

Euronaval 2024 promises to be a showcase of international cooperation and cutting-edge naval technology. The event is likely solidify the defense relationships between key global players, including India and France.

