Franchise India Expo 2025 Set to Power Rs. 2000 Crore in Franchise and Startup Investments Across India

New Delhi [India], May 16: Franchise India is thrilled to announce the 21st edition of Franchise India 2025, a landmark entrepreneurial event poised to shape the future of business in Asia. The expo will be held on May 17-18, 2025, at the prestigious Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre, New Delhi.

As India's largest and most trusted platform for franchising, startups, and small businesses, this year's edition is expected to unlock a massive Rs. 2000 crore in business investments over the next 3-6 months, driven by an expected 10,000 franchise deals.

Where India's Business Dreams Take Flight

Franchise India Expo 2025 brings together 500+ Indian and international brands across 75+ business categories, offering entrepreneurs and investors a chance to explore high-growth franchise opportunities, access expert guidance, and build long-term business relationships.

With over 20,000 business buyers and investors expected, and a 50% conversion rate forecast, this year's expo stands as a transformative milestone for India's franchising and SME landscape.

Discover Unprecedented Opportunities at Franchise India Expo 2025

* Extensive Exhibition

Engage directly with decision-makers from 100+ global brands entering India and 500+ established Indian brands seeking expansion.

* Bharat Startup Summit

Gain actionable insights into franchise law, startup funding, scaling strategies, and digital marketing from India's most seasoned experts and consultants.

* Strategic Networking Platform

Connect with over 20,000 business leaders, strategic investors, franchisors, and policy-makers to explore scalable ventures and funding alliances.

* Specialized Pavilions

* Oman Pavilion - Spotlighting franchise brands from Oman expanding into India

* CM YUVA Uttar Pradesh Pavilion - Showcasing the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana and Interest-Free Loan schemes

* Reliance Retail Pavilion - Explore strategic partnerships with India's retail leader

* Jewellery & Diamonds Pavilion, EV & Auto Pavilion, Startup India Pavilion, and more

Co-Located for Enhanced Impact

Bharat Startup Summit & Expo

A high-energy platform uniting 50+ top thought leaders and 1000+ SMEs, sharing ideas on innovation, funding, and policy.

SME Expo

Enabling small and medium enterprises to access new markets, growth capital, and digital transformation support.

Franchise Awards 2025

Recognizing excellence and innovation in Indian franchising across sectors and geographies.

Leadership Commentary

"Franchise India Expo 2025 is not just an exhibitionit's an ecosystem designed to nurture entrepreneurs, enable access to powerful brand networks, and foster real investment opportunities. From international brands debuting in India to government-backed MSME and youth programs, this edition has something for every investor, founder, and franchise enthusiast," said Ashita Marya, CEO, Franchise India Dotcom Limited.

"Whether you're looking to start your first venture or scale an existing one, the Expo offers a one-stop platform to learn, connect, and grow."

Transforming India's Business Landscape

With an expected average deal size of Rs. 20 lakhs, and 10,000 franchise deals projected, the Franchise India Expo 2025 is on track to facilitate over Rs. 2000 crore in investment-led growtha testament to India's robust entrepreneurial spirit and the power of franchising as a wealth creation engine.

Register Now

Entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators are invited to join this transformative event.

www.franchiseindia.com/expo

